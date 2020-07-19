Hungarian Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is facing a race against time after crashing his car on the way to the grid.

Max Verstappen’s mechanics are working frantically to repair the Red Bull RB16, after the Dutch driver crashed his car on the way to the grid.

Heading out on track for a reconnaissance lap en route to the grid, Verstappen was attempting to warm his intermediate tyres when he locked up coming into the sharp Turn 12.

The rear stepped out, and he was powerless to stop himself from sliding off into the barriers. He was able to drive it out of the barriers and back to the grid.

With a damaged front wing and suspected front suspension damage, the team are now facing a frantic 15 minutes to get the car repaired sufficiently to race. The car has a suspected bent wishbone, and a small crew of mechanics are currently working on repairing it in time for the formation lap.

Verstappen is due to start from P8, with teammate Alex Albon starting from P13. The team have struggled for grip and pace all weekend, with Christian Horner saying they’ve experienced ‘unexpected behaviours’ from their cars this weekend.