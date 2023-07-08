British Grand Prix – Max Verstappen took his five pole in a row this season after breaking British hearts to deny Lando Norris a home pole as McLaren shone.

Q1

There were mixed conditions in FP3 earlier today and the rain had hung around and continued to spit as qualifying got underway. There was a mix of slick and intermediate tyres fitted as the cars, the Mercedes cars led the way out to the track on soft tyres while the Ferraris, Hasses, and Logan Sargeant were the ones who’d chosen intermediates.

Once they started on their out laps though it was clear that the slicks were the way to go and the five ducked back into the pits to swap compounds.

Qualifying Results – 2023 British Grand Prix

Just as Goerge Russell opened the times with a 1:35.257, his teammate Lewis Hamilton spun off at T15 and was very lucky to keep his car moving so he could escape getting beached in the gravel trap.

Five minutes into the session Sargeant reported that rain had started but it wasn’t anything heavy. The fastest time was a 1:31.437 from Fernando Alonso, seven tenths quicker than Max Verstappen’s effort at that point while Lance Stroll in P3, was another eight tenths further back.

ADVERTISEMENT

With twenty cars circulating, any dampness was getting dried up so the track was improving with every lap and the timesheets reflected that. With five minutes to go, and more reports of rain coming in, Verstappen’s 1:30.719 was the best time, Alonso only 0.011 seconds slower while Charles Leclerc was three tenths back in P3.

In the drop zone, both Alfa Romeos and Williams cars were in danger along with the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg. Alex Albon had set a P12 time but had gone outside of track limits on the lap and was dropped back into P20 when it was deleted.

The session was Red Flagged with three minutes to go as Kevin Magnussen stopped on track after his Haas just switched off. The Dane had been a few corners away from finishing a fast lap after his teammate demoted him to the elimination zone.

Replays during the pause saw a very close moment between Esteban Ocon and the slow moving Alfa Romeo of Zhou Guanyu. The stewards will be looking at it after the session.

There was a weird incident before the session resumed as Verstappen understeered into the pitwall as he headed out of his garage to line up at the end of the pitlane, his front wing broke as a result so he had to be pushed back into the garage and replace the wing.

Verstappen and Hamilton were some of the last to head out and were battling each other for track position on their out laps. The track was much better than it had been before the Red Flag and everyone improved. Unfortunately for Sergio Perez though, who was head of the queue in the pitlane, in the end he was P16, just 0.019 seconds slower than Alonso.

Both of the Willliams drivers made it out of the drop zone, as did Valtteri Bottas, who stopped on track with no power after the session ended. Lando Norris topped the session with a 1:28.917, a few tenths ahead of Leclerc and Russell while Perez was joined in the bottom five by Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou, Nyck de Vries and Magnussen.

Q2

The Aston Martins led the way out in the second part of qualifying while there were a range of differing forecasts being reported to drivers. Alonso set the first time, a 1:30.660, and after everyone had set a time it was Norris on top with a 1:29.427, less than a tenth ahead of Pierre Gasly and Verstappen. With Bottas not taking part, the other four places outside the top ten were occupied at that stage by the Aston Martin and Williams cars.

With five minutes to go it was Oscar Piastri setting the pace with a 1:28.567, 0.003 second ahead of Verstappen while Alonso sat in P3. At the back it was Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Stroll and Sargeant. Hamilton was able to escape and jump to the front by two hundredths, but that time was soon obliterated by Norris who went half a second faster than the seven-time champion.

Norris wasn’t able to hold on to P1 again with Verstappen and his teammate, Piastri, demoting him to P3 as they got into the 1:27s, the Red Bull racer with a 1:27.702. Norris had set a 1:27.783 but it got deleted for track limits.

Albon continued his great weekend with a P4 but despite his best efforts, Sergeant wasn’t able to make it to his first Q3 and took P14 with Hulkenberg, Stroll and Ocon ahead of him also missing out on the top ten.

Q3

For the first time in today’s qualifying Race Control DRS was enabled for drivers to use as the track was deemed dry enough.

The two Mercedes were the first to emerge, Russell opening the pole shootout with a 1:28.184 and after the first round of times it was Verstappen’s 1:27.084 as the time to beat, Hamilton was over six tenths of a second behind in P2 while Piastri slotted into P3, beating Leclerc by 0.004 seconds.

All cars returned to their garages after that and as the clock ticked towards the three minute mark everyone started to stream back out for the final push for pole, Russell the first out and Albon the last.

There was a massive roar from the crowd as Norris took provisional pole but in the end the streak of poles couldn’t be broken and Verstappen went two tenths quicker at the very end to set a 1:26.720 and take his seventh pole of the season, and his fifth in a row.

It wasn’t only Norris who shone in the special chrome-liveried McLaren, his rookie teammate Piastri was also right on it in qualifying and took P3 ahead of the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz. Russell and Hamilton could only manage P6 and P7, just less than half a second behind Verstappen.

It might not have been as lofty a height as he’d managed in the practice sessions, but it was still a great run from Albon to get into Q3 and seal P8 for Williams. The top ten was rounded out by Alonso and Gasly.