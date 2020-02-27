Max Verstappen says he is happy with Red Bull’s progress on Thursday, despite a dramatic mid-morning spin that brought out the red flags.

Verstappen was on duty for Red Bull Racing on Thursday morning, and was one of the few drivers to head out on track during the particularly damp conditions at the start of the session.

As the track improved, Verstappen had a snap spin at the chicane in the cool temperatures, but had a much more dramatic spin later in the morning as the track improved.

Approaching Turn 5, Verstappen turned in but lost the rear of the car and slid off backwards into the gravel trap. Beached, he had to clamber out and the car brought back on a recovery truck. The session was briefly red-flagged while the car was recovered and, with no damage to the car, Verstappen was back on track half an hour later.

“I think i just touched the white line and there was a bit of damp patch which i did not see in the car but on the on-board afterwards i saw it. I just tried to use a bit too much road.”