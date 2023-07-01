Austrian Grand Prix – While it was close yesterday, today Max Verstappen was unstoppable as he took the Sprint pole by half a second to his teammate.

Q1

While it was dry as the session started, rain earlier meant that the track was declared wet which meant that teams were able to run whatever tyre they wanted rather than the medium compound which would otherwise be mandatory for the first two parts of the Shootout.

Sprint Shootout – 2023 Austrian Grand Prix

The Williams cars were the first to head out onto the drying track, they went out on intermediates while the vast majority of the grid went for softs instead, though a handful chose mediums.

The first time on the board was a 1:12.208 by Esteban Ocon on the softs while track limit deletions were once again a feature with both Red Bull drivers being among those getting times removed.

There was an early Yellow Flag after a big slide from Zhou Guanyu on cold slicks while, with five minutes to go it was Lando Norris on top with a 1:07.755 ahead of Fernando Alonso and Yuki Tsunoda, all on softs, while Carlos Sainz was the only driver without a time as he had to return to the pits with smoke coming from his rear brakes.

In the final few minutes it was Kevin Magnussen, Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou and Sainz in the drop zone. Ferrari did manage to get the Spaniard out at the end and while the team wanted him to do a warm up lap, Sainz disagreed and just went for it to put in a 1:06.187 to go P1, half a tenth quicker than Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc just managed to scrape through in P15, 0.001 seconds quicker than Zhou while it was a nightmare for Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton only managing P18 thanks to time deletions and traffic, and while George Russell made it through in P7 he was reporting a hydraulic failure at the end. The other drivers that didn’t progress were Oscar Piastri, Bottas and Logan Sargeant.

Q2

Verstappen was the first out for the second part of the Shootout and set a 1:05.624, all cars on track with the soft compound, while Russell remained in the pits while Mercedes worked to try and fix his car.

Halfway through the ten minute session, Verstappen was still on top while Sainz and Alonso in P2 and P3 were over two and a half tenths slower. Nico Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Gasly, Nyck de Vries and Russell were outside the top ten spots.

Mercedes then said that Russell wouldn’t be able to compete as his hydraulic issue would need a steering rack change, so in the final few minutes Hulkenberg had escaped the drop zone and been replaced by Leclerc while Ocon had moved into P1 ahead of Verstappen with a 1:05.604.

Leclerc did manage to move himself up to P4 while Verstappen topped the session with a 1:05.371, 0.063 seconds quicker than Sainz, There seemed to be a lot of traffic at the end so there weren’t as many improvements as in Q1 so it finished with Alex Albon, Gasly, Tsunoda, de Vries and Russell in the bottom five.

Q3

It was once again Verstappen out first for the eight minute shootout for the Sprint pole, while Leclerc stuck it out in the pits until there were just less than five minutes left. Verstappen, Norris, and Leclerc when he emerged, were the only cars out on new soft tyres while, apart from Sainz and Hulkenberg who were on mediums, the others had used softs.

Verstappen started with a 1:04.613 and after everyone had put a time in it was Norris in P2, almost four tenths slower while Perez was in P3. For the final efforts Stroll joined Hulkenberg on the mediums while everyone else chose the red-ringed soft. It worked out for the Haas driver, who has shown some great one-lap pace this year, moving him up to P4 ahead of both Ferraris while Verstappen improved to a 1:04.440 to take the Sprint pole by almost half a second to his teammate.

Norris took P3, though whether it’s the upgrades, the McLaren driver’s usual good form at this track, or a mix of the two remains to be seen. After being very competitive in the opening two parts, Sainz could only take P5 at the end ahead of his teammate.

Alonso will line up in P7 this afternoon ahead of Stroll in the other Aston Martin while Ocon and Magnussen will line up together on row five.