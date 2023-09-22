Japanese Grand Prix – Max Verstappen banished thoughts of Singapore to dominate in opening practice, always at least half a second ahead of anyone else.

Max Verstappen was at the head of the queue waiting for the green light to start the opening hour of practice and all cars followed him out within the first couple of minutes. The Red Bull driver’s opening time was a 1:33.719 on the hard tyre.

(FP1) First Practice Results – 2023 Japanese Grand Prix

After ten minutes of the session Verstappen had just pitted to switch to the Pirelli test tyre but before that had brought his time down to a 1:33.354, over eight tenths quicker than the McLaren’s of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who were in P2 and P3 on mediums. Alex Albon, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda had still to set times and were all back in their garages at that point.

The track quietened down after the opening twenty minutes with only Albon and Tsunoda remaining out. In his first time in the car since his qualifying crash in Singapore, Stroll was the only driver still to set a lap while Verstappen had yet to be demoted from P1, the Dutch driver having brought his time down to a 1:32.442 on the test tyre while Fernando Alonso had slotted into P2 to split the two Red Bulls with seven tenths separating him from each of them.

The track got busy again as the halfway point approached and the soft tyres made their first appearance. Perez moved up to P2 again on his first run on the red-ringed tyre, moving to just over six tenths off his teammate’s time but that was before the reigning champion set his own soft tyre lap.

Verstappen went nearly a second up on his previous time, setting a 1:31.647, and it was the Ferraris who made it closest to him, both getting into the 1:32s, though Carlos Sainz, after his pole to win in last week’s Singapore Grand Prix, was still over six tenths off the best time.

Within the final twenty minutes AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson reported some light rain on his visor, McLaren reported that to Piastri saying they weren’t seeing any rain on the radar but the Australian confirmed he’d seen some spits too. Light rain did continue until the end of the session, but it wasn’t enough to disrupt running.

Neither the Mercedes or Alfa Romeos used the softs during the session while the McLaren’s only strapped the soft tyres on for the final couple of minutes and that saw both Norris and Piastri improve their positions.

Verstappen was the only driver to sit in P1 during the session, his first soft tyre run, 1;31.647, remaining as the best time with Sainz in P2 0.626 seconds behind. Norris split the Ferraris at the very end with a 1:32.392 while Tsunoda in P5 was the last driver within a second of Verstappen’s time with a 1:32.597.

Alonso ended the session in P6 ahead of Piastri while Albon in P8 was the final driver to get into under a 1:33 lap time with a 1:32.991. The top ten was rounded out by Lawson and Stroll.