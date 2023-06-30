Austrian Grand Prix – Max Verstappen denies the Ferraris the top spot to go fastest ahead of qualifying in the sole practice hour of the weekend.

Lewis Hamilton was the first to take to the track for the only practice session of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, the Red Bull Ring playing host to the second Sprint weekend of the season so we will have qualifying this afternoon while Saturday will be a completely self contained event with the Sprint Shootout in the morning to set the grid for the Sprint later in the day.

(FP1) First Practice Results – 2023 Austrian Grand Prix

Hamilton opened the timesheets with a 1:09.021 on the hards, while the two Williams cars sat out the first while in their garages, Alex Albon emerging after six minutes but returning to the pits without setting a time. There was no information initially given as to why they weren’t out on track and apparently even Jo Bauer, the F1 Technical Delegate, also went down to them to check on everything, later the team said there hadn’t been any issues and they were just following their run plan.

After the opening ten minutes it was the Red Bulls on top with Max Verstappen the first into the 1:06s with a 1:06.961, a tenth and a half ahead of Sergio Perez, who missed his media duties yesterday as he wasn’t feeling too well. Hamilton was in P3, another tenth behind the Mexican.

The Williams cars both finally took to the track on soft tyres just before the first twenty minutes had elapsed, at that point Hamilton was at the top of the times with a 1:06.416 ahead of Verstappen and Fernando Alonso, the top two on the hards while the Aston driver was on mediums. The reigning champion had had a bit of an issue with something hanging off his front wing endplate but that only needed a short stop in the pits to rectify.

There weren’t really any changes in times for a while after that as teams focused on their long runs but the fresh soft and medium compounds started going on in the final fifteen minutes for drivers to prepare for qualifying later.

McLaren had managed to bring some upgrades for the MCL60 ahead of schedule but Lando Norris, the only one with the upgrades, spent the majority of the last quarter hour out of the car in the garage, he did get back out in the final minute to join in on the post-session practice starts.

Carlos Sainz had been holding the top of the times for the final five or so minutes but he was denied by a late last lap by Verstappen, after three laps cooling down his medium tyres, who put in a 1:05.742, almost a quarter of a second quicker than the Spaniard. Charles Leclerc was a few hundredths slower than his teammate in P3, both Ferraris having set their times on the softs.

Hamilton slotted into P4, half a second off Verstappen’s effort, while Perez took P5. Lance Stroll was the quicker of the Aston Martins having used the red-ringed compound while Alonso in P8 only ran mediums for the session. The two were split by the Haas of Kevin Magnussen. George Russell was the last within a second of the leading Red Bull in P9 while the final top ten spot was filled by Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu.