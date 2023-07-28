Belgian Grand Prix – A drying track led to some exciting moments but it was Max Verstappen who ended fastest, though a penalty will drop him back on Sunday.

Q1

After a wet practice earlier, it was dry as qualifying was set to start, however the session was pushed back by ten minutes to allow the track to drain. The Mercedes cars of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were the first to head to the end of the pit lane, with over six minutes to go until the Green Flag, and they along with a few other eager competitors sat bathed in sunshine while they waited.

Qualifying Results – 2023 Belgian Grand Prix

Hamilton asked for one of his mechanics to head down to him and adjust his right mirror as he couldn’t see anything with it but as he was in the fast lane, and working on the car there is forbidden, there was nothing Mercedes could do so he would just have to live with it until he was back in his garage.

Russell kicked things off on the timesheets with a 2:02.360 but was quickly demoted by his teammate going just less than a tenth faster though he didn’t get to hold that for long either as Lando Norris put McLaren on top with a 2:01.874.

With ten minutes still to go, after everyone but Logan Sargeant had set a time, the American’s car having to have a precautionary gearbox change but he would get out before the end of the session, and it was Oscar Piastri’s 2:01.438 as the time to beat with Russell and Max Verstappen behind.

There was a big moment for Norris at Stavelot, the rear of his McLaren snapping on him and sending him through some gravel but he was able to hold it and avoid going into the wall. He pitted afterwards for the team to check for possible front wing or floor damage.

With five minutes to go Carlos Sainz was just two hundredths ahead of Verstappen with a 2:00.536, Fernando Alonso in P3 but very soon afterwards the times dipped below two minutes, the Ferrari driver the first to do so but he was soon joined by the Red Bulls and then others.

In the final few minutes Esteban Ocon, as well as the two Williams and Haas cars were in the drop zone, a hydraulic issue meant that Nico Hulkenberg wasn’t able to get out in time to set a final lap and he, along with Alex Albon, Zhou Guanyu, Sargeant and Daniel Ricciardo, who had made it into the top 10 before his time was deleted due to track limits, won’t take any more part in qualifying.

Q2

The Mercedes duo once again led the way out to the track when the Green Light came on at the end of the pit lane. Hamilton started the fight for the top ten with a 1:58.024, once everyone, except Norris who was last to head out, had set a time though it was the Red Bulls fastest, Verstappen with a 1:55.535, nearly half a second ahead of his teammate.

With seven minutes to go, Valtteri Bottas was the first to make the switch to slicks, others followed suit while Norris abandoned his first flyer to get rid of his own intermediates.

In the final five minutes all cars were on track with Sainz, the two Mercedes, Stroll and Norris sitting in the elimination spots. Ocon had a big moment at T9, smashing his front wing as he slid into the wall at the outside of the corner, but he was able to keep going and make it back to the pits.

It was all change at the end with the track improving every second and it ended with Piasti’s 1:51.534 as the fastest, a tenth and a half up on Sainz while Charles Leclerc in P3 was almost half a second off the Australian’s pace.

Verstappen made it through in P10 and was not happy with Red Bull’s strategy, the Dutch driver felt that he should’ve done a push lap earlier while his engineer countered that that would’ve left him without energy on the final lap when track conditions were at their best.

Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, Magnussen, Bottas and Ocon, who didn’t come back out after his contact with the wall finished outside the top ten spots.

Q3

There was another slight delay to the session, this time to allow marshals to sweep gravel off the track. Mercedes weren’t the first out this time, instead they headed out behind the Aston Martins and McLarens.

Alonso started things off with a 1:49.164, and it was Verstappen in a Ferrari sandwich after the opening efforts, Leclerc the only one under a 1:48 after setting a 1:47.931 to go 0.128 seconds better than the Red Bull driver.

Everyone pitted then to prepare for their final runs and it was Lance Stroll who headed out first while Russell would be the last to take the chequered flag. Everyone improved at the end but it was Verstappen who did it best, the reigning champion setting a 1:46.168, over eight tenths up on anyone else. He did also apologise for his rant on the radio at the end of Q2. However, with a five place penalty due to a gearbox change, he will start from P6 while Leclerc and Perez will share the front row.

Hamilton set the fourth fastest time while Sainz in P5 was the last within a second of Verstappen’s time. The McLaren’s took P6 and P7, Piastri outqualifying Norris while the top ten was finished out by Russell and the two Astons, Alonso taking P9 ahead of Stroll.