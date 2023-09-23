Japanese Grand Prix – It was a clean sweep of practice sessions for Max Verstappen in Suzuka as he topped the times in the final hour before qualifying.

Unlike yesterday there was no rush to leave the pitlane as the final practice was greenlit. Carlos Sainz was the first to emerge, five minutes into the session and Charles Leclerc joined him thirty seconds later.

(FP3) Third Practice Results – 2023 Japanese Grand Prix

Sainz opened the timesheets with a 1:32.001 on the soft tyres and Leclerc went slightly faster with a 1:31.963 just as Lance Stroll and the McLarens joined the action.

After fifteen minutes of the session it was the soft-shod McLarens on top with Lando Norris setting a 1:31.174, 0.7 seconds quicker than Oscar Piastri. However, only the first five drivers to emerge had set times as the majority of the field had only just headed out to the circuit – Max Verstappen, Logan Sargeant, Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon were still hanging out in their garages.

There was a bit of worry for Liam Lawson who thought his front brakes were on fire but AlphaTauri reassured him that everything seemed fine and it was most likely just some smoke from new parts.

Once Verstappen made it out he went straight to the top with a 1:30.960 on the softs but he wasn’t as far out in front as yesterday, only 0.214 seconds ahead of Norris’ earlier effort.

At the halfway point of the session there had been no change to the top two and it was Leclerc who sat in P3, 0.736 seconds off Verstappen’s time while the two Mercedes and Sergio Perez were all within 0.012 seconds of each other in P4-P6.

With 23 minutes on the clock, it was a reprise of the opening few minutes of track action with the two Ferraris as the only occupants on the circuit. Within the final twenty minutes, on fresh softs, both Norris and Piastri jumped back to the top of the times, four tenths up on Verstappen, bringing the best time down to a 1:30.507.

The Red Bull was back in charge of the timesheets in the final ten minutes, Verstappen setting a 1:30.267 to regain his two tenth gap to P2 however, Norris was still the quicker of the two in the first sector. There was no change in the final few minutes so Verstappen completed the clean-sweep of practices in Japan.

Norris was just 0.240 seconds off the Dutch driver with Piastri less than half a tenth behind in P3. The McLarens were sandwiched between the two Red Bulls with Perez in P4, 0.737 seconds off his teammate. After being the second quickest on Friday, Ferrari were only P5 and P6 ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, Hamilton’s 1:31.159 saw him as the last driver within a second of Verstappen. The top ten was rounded out by Fernando Alonso and Zhou Guanyu.