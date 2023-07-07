British Grand Prix – Max Verstappen was the fastest in the opening practice ahead of Sergio Perez while Alex Albon put Williams into P3.

Alex Albon was the first to take to the track as the British Grand Prix weekend kicked off. Albon’s Williams team are starting their 800th Grand Prix celebrations this weekend, their home race was set to be the 800th race but after the Emilia-Romagna race had to be cancelled due to flooding a couple of months ago, Hungary next time out will host the landmark. Despite that, Williams decided to continue with the scheduled events at Silverstone and also celebrate in Budapest.

Introducing our adapted livery to celebrate 800 Grands Prix 💙#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/l7p2ItL9q3 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 5, 2023

(FP1) First Practice Results – 2023 British Grand Prix

George Russell was the first to set a time, a 1:33.371 on the hards, while Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas was the last to emerge, getting out of the pits just before the first ten minutes elapsed.

Pirelli have brought new constructions for all their dry weather tyres this weekend, the compound was meant to be introduced in 2024 but has been brought forward “due to the increased performance of the cars seen since the start of the season – both in terms of outright speed and loadings – compared to the pre-season simulation data supplied to Pirelli by the teams last winter, and the fact that this trend is only set to increase as the championship goes on.”

Teams were able to test the new tyres in the practice sessions for the Spanish Grand Prix and after their comments lined up with Pirelli’s expectations the tyres got the go ahead to be used. “The new specification gives the tyre extra resistance against fatigue but does not affect any technical parameters or its behaviour on track,” Pirelli said. “The new specification also allows us to keep front and rear tyre pressures largely unchanged compared to last year, despite a significant increase in average loads.”

At that ten minute mark, Max Verstappen was fastest with a 1:30.443 also on hard tyres, half a second ahead of Lance Stroll with Lewis Hamilton a couple of tenths further back. Despite that the Dutch driver wasn’t happy with the grid he was getting on the tyres. Only 14 cars had set times then, although Sergio Perez’ wasn’t competitive, it was the both Williams and Alfa Romeo cars, Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri without anything so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Verstappen remained as the top driver until the halfway point when Carlos Sainz took over, going half a second ahead of the Red Bull driver’s best with a 1:29.357, after putting the soft compound on.

With just less than 20 minutes to go, Esteban Ocon briefly took the top spot before Charles Leclerc put Ferrari back on top with a 1:29.280, the fastest three all covered by just 0.077 seconds. The Mercedes drivers in P7 and P12 weren’t having the smoothest of times at their home event, Russell reporting steering problems while Hamilton had to deal with bouncing.

After putting the softs on Perez made it four cars within a tenth after demoting Sainz to P4, but Verstappen put pay to that after setting his first lap on the red-ringed tyres, a 1:28.836, retaking P1 over four tenths quicker than Leclerc’s effort.

Verstappen improved at the end to a 1:28.600 while Perez took P2, 0.448 seconds slower than his teammate. Albon was only 0.041 seconds further back in P3 for a great start to their celebratory weekend. Alonso slotted into P4 for Aston Martin just ahead of Leclerc.

Ocon ended the session in P6 for Alpine while Sainz took P7. The two McLarens were P8 and P10 with Stroll between them as the last driver within a second of Verstappen’s effort.