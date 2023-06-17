Canadian Grand Prix – Max Verstappen was fastest in a wet final Montreal practice which saw Carlos Sainz bring out the Red Flags.

After a very disrupted day of practice yesterday – FP1 getting Red Flagged after a few minutes when spare steering wheel issues saw Pierre Gasly stop on track and the session failed to restart as there was a CCTV issue. FP2 was extended from 60 to 90 minutes to compensate though two Red Flags – one when Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas stopped with smoke coming out the back of it, and the other when Esteban Ocon’s Alpine was told to stop with a suspected loss of water pressure – and a downpour in the final few minutes did eat up pretty much all of the extra half hour.

(FP3) Third Practice Results – 2023 Canadian Grand Prix

While there had been heavy rain in Montreal earlier today, there were only a few spits as the final practice started. The Haas cars were the first to take to the track, and Hulkenberg put the first time in, a 1:34.889 on the full wets.

There was a pretty nice 360 from Yuki Tsunoda in the first few minutes, the AlphaTauri driver managing to keep it on the track at T4 while he spun and was able to get back going without issue. After ten minutes Ocon was fastest with a 1:31.428 with Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton less than a tenth behind and the Aston Martins had just switched from wets to intermediate tyres.

After another ten minutes, and another spin for Tsunoda, everyone was on the intermediates and Hulkenberg had just jumped to the top with a 1:26.431 a good few tenths ahead of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

The stewards will be talking to Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon after the session as the Williams racer found himself being impeded by the Ferrari driver on a couple of occasions. A few minutes later though Sainz was once again the focus as he spun into the barriers at T1, taking off the whole nose/front wing assembly and also damaged the rear wing. The Red Flag came out with half the session completed.

As the session got suspended, Verstappen’s 1:24.480 was the top time while Sainz had just moved into P2 ahead of his teammate. Things got back underway with 23 minutes to go and Gasly led the way back out on track, intermediates continuing to be the tyre of choice.

As in FP2, the heavy rain came in the final ten minutes so a lot of drivers retreated to the pits and the session effectively ended early. Verstappen topped the times with a 1:23.106, three tenths ahead of Leclerc while Fernando Alonso was in P3 a second slower.

Kevin Magnussen slotted into P4 for Haas ahead of Sainz’ 1:24.765 which he set just before he spun off while Gasly was the best of the Alpine’s in P6. Lance Stroll, the sole Canadian in the field, was P7 while Tsunoda was a hundredth further back in P8. Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas ended in P9 while Hamilton in P10 was the final driver within two seconds of the fastest time with a 1:25.087.