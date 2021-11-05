Mexican Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has upped the ante as the Dutchman went fastest in second practice ahead of the Mexico GP.

Verstappen lead the Mercedes cars with a time of 1:17.301 which was nearly half a second faster than both Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton. Teammate and home hero Sergio Perez was in fourth, just 0.061s behind the Mercedes cars.

Click here to view the free practice two results

During the morning session, the track was covered with dust which caused headaches for a number of drivers locking up. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffering damage due to spins.

Drivers were keen to get out and maximise their running ahead of the rest of the weekend. With so many cars out on track, it caused a brief moment of traffic chaos in the final sector as drivers jostled for clean space.

Hamilton handed reprimand for Mexico GP FP1 infraction

After the first 15 minutes all drivers barring Williams’ George Russell had set a time. The Briton suffered some technical gremlins in his gearbox and had to come into the pits stuck in fifth gear. The Williams driver was unable to continue for the rest of the session.

Verstappen set the early pace with a 1:17.920 ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in the AlphaTauri sister team. However, at the halfway point, Hamilton jumped up into first place with a 1:17.810 which was immediately bested by Verstappen who went five tenths quicker. Bottas was in third, a further two tenths back.

Around the 20 minute mark, Bottas moved up into second place with a 1:17.725, but that time was still 0.4s off Verstappens’ benchmark. Perez also improved staying in fourth place, but moving to within 0.061s of Hamilton’s time in third.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz set the fifth fastest time with the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly in sixth. Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari was in seventh place, with Yuki Tsunoda in the second AlphaTauri in eighth.

Sebastian Vettel set the ninth fastest time for Aston Martin, with Alpine’s Fernando Alonso rounded out the top ten.

Kimi Raikkonen set the 11th fastest time in his final Mexican GP for Alfa Romeo. Lando Norris put his McLaren in 12th place, ahead of the other Alfa Romeo or Antonio Giovinazzi in 13th.

Esteban Ocon was 14th for Alpine, some 1.8s slower than his teammate. with Daniel Ricciardo putting his McLaren in 15th place.

Mick Schumacher set the 16th fastest time for Haas, ahead of the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll. Nicholas Latifi set the 18th fastest time for Williams with Nikita Mazepin 19th in the other Haas.

Russell was in 20th place after being unable to set a time due to the gearbox issues he suffered early in the session.