Austrian Grand Prix – It was mixed emotions for Max Verstappen as he took his third straight pole but wasn’t impressed with the lap he put in.

The Dutch driver went into qualifying after having gone more than half a second faster than anyone else during the morning’s practice session. And while he was very happy with his performance in the first two parts, the top ten shootout was not up to the standard that the Red Bull driver demands of himself.

“First of all Lando did an amazing lap,” Verstappen said to Sky Sport F1. “And I just had a really bad Q3 so that’s why I think the gap was so close but it’s okay, I’m not happy myself but I have to try and make myself happy otherwise I sound really grumpy. Of course I’m still first but I want to be perfect and it wasn’t perfect today.”

“Very pleased with the car we have, the whole package, the engine and the car together has been working brilliantly the last few races so we just have to keep this up and I’ve confidence in tomorrow so hopefully as a team also with Checo [Sergio Perez] in third we can make it a good race.”

Verstappen will be joined on the front row by Lando Norris, the McLaren driver being the only one who managed to make it within a tenth of the Dutchman’s times in Q1 and Q3. While Sergio Perez put both Red Bulls ahead of the Mercedes cars by finishing in P3.

Looking to the race, Verstappen believes it will be difficult with the tyres being softer than the ones available for the Styrian race but the end goal is to repeat the pole to victory run like last weekend.

“To be twice on pole here is very good, hopefully we can finish it off tomorrow,” Verstappen said in the official post-session interview. “Softer compounds compared to last week so it will be tough to manage those in the race besides that I think I just tried to focus on our own race and then of course we’ll try to win it. It’s never straight forward but we’ll see.”