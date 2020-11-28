Bahrain Grand Prix – Max Verstappen qualified over four tenths away from pole but knows Red Bull just have to “stay realistic and work on the little things.”



For the eighth time this season, Verstappen’s Red Bull will start a Grand Prix from third place, behind both Mercedes. Despite topping the times in the final free practice session earlier today, the Dutch driver couldn’t get within four tenths of a second of Hamilton during qualifying.

Verstappen was happy enough with his weekend so far and while there are still things to work on, he knows it’s unrealistic to compare Red Bull’s day to Mercedes’.

“My lap was pretty good,” Verstappen said. “Just lacking a bit of rear grip in the lower speed corners to my liking. You always want more but it’s more important to stay realistic and work on the little things. There’s of course still some work to do but overall I think the weekend in general was pretty positive, just lacking a little bit too much in qualifying. I don’t know why that was exactly, we have to find out, but first we’ll see what we can do tomorrow.”

The Red Bull driver had been one of the first out when qualifying started but doesn’t think that was ideal timing as he had to deal with the rubber left on track by the support series, which made track evolution quite large during the first part of the session.

“Initially in Q1 [track evolution] was really big because you have to drive off the rubber of previous categories, I don’t know what was driving before the Porsches, and I was one of the first cars on the track which was maybe not the best choice but the lap was still good enough. Then in Q2 to Q3, the steps were smaller but there was still a bit of evolution there.”

Looking to Sunday, the Dutchman said it’ll be a tough race on the tyre but hopes that the strategy Red Bull have chosen and the compounds he has available will turn out to be an advantage.

“[It] will be hard to beat them but we have different tyres available, so let’s see if that works to our advantage or not. Overall I think it was quite a decent qualifying and let’s see how we will go tomorrow in the race because it’s very hard on tyres so I hope we made the right compromise for that.

“It’s always difficult to say if we can fight Mercedes and I definitely think they picked up their pace today but I will try and keep as close as possible and hopefully find an opportunity. I just hope that it will be an exciting race, I think that’s the most important.”