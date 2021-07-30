Hungarian Grand Prix – Max Verstappen ended the first practice session at the top of the times just beating Bottas’ best on the soft compound.

After waiting in the garage for a few minutes longer than his rivals, Max Verstappen made his presence known on track when he did emerge, jumping to the top of the timesheets as the first driver with a lap under 80 seconds, as he put in a 1:19.725.

The Red Bull driver continued to shave time off his laps and didn’t relinquish that top spot until nearly halfway through the session when the soft tyres came into play. Valtteri Bottas was the fist of the top runners to put in a lap on the softest compound available and knocked nearly a second and a half off of Verstappen’s best with a 1:17.616.

Lewis Hamilton’s first attempt wasn’t as pacey as his teammates, nearly four tenths down but was the only other driver into the 1:17s at that point.

There were a few spins on track, the most dramatic of those in the first half hour was Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, who celebrated his 40th yesterday, lost the rear of his car at T4 and went sliding down the track sideways, putting big flat spots onto his tyres and losing a piece of bodywork before stopping in the grass on the inside of T5.

With eighteen minutes on the clock, the session got Red Flagged after Yuki Tsunoda ended his morning in the wall. AlphaTauri’s rookie driver lost the rear at T4, a bit earlier in the corner than Alonso did, and he overcorrected, spinning the car and going backwards into the barrier on the outside of the corner.

After a five minute break, the track was clear and Verstappen put in his first soft tyre lap. Despite a not overly impressive first sector, the Dutchman pulled it back and retook the top of the times, going just over half a tenth quicker than Bottas with a 1:17.555. That time stood for the remainder of the practice and so Verstappen ended the morning first.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished with the fourth best time, a 1:18.115, while the sole remaining AlphaTauri, of Pierre Gasly, was fifth 0.626 off the Red Bull’s time. The fastest Alpine in the day’s opening session was Alonso’s with the Spaniard recording a 1:18.385.

Charles Leclerc was just less than three tenths off his teammate and ended in seventh place while Sergio Perez was the last driver within a second of the best FP1 time and ended 0.911 seconds behind his teammate.

Ninth was Lando Norris, the McLaren driver posting a 1:18.649 while Aston Martin took the final slot in the top ten with Lance Stroll 1.2 seconds off Verstappen’s.

Kimi Raikkonen sat the session out while Alfa Romeo’s reserve driver, Robert Kubica, was using his car, the Polish driver ending P18 with a best of 1:20.639. The second Alfa suffered a technical issue during FP1 which meant Antonio Giovinazzi was only able to complete five laps at the start of the practice hour.