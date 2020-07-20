Hungarian Grand Prix – Max Verstappen said he was sure his race was over before it began when he crashed on his way to the grid.

Verstappen gave his mechanics a headache immediately prior to the start of the race in Hungary. The Dutch driver had left the pits half an hour before the race start and was on a reconnaissance lap to the grid when he lost control of his car. Entering Turn 12, Verstappen locked up on the damp tarmac and slid straight off into the barriers.

He was able to extricate the car and get back to the grid where he climbed out, leaving his mechanics to fix it with just twenty minutes to go. They managed this with just seconds to spare, and Verstappen made the race start where he climbed up to P3 at Turn 1 before racing his way to P2.

“So I basically locked up and I came off the brakes, tried to brake again, locked again, and I just went straight on.” explained Verstappen afterwards. “I was already struggling the whole lap for grip and then basically just locked up and I couldn’t get out of it so I just went straight into the wall. I thought the race was over but I managed to reverse the car out of the wall. And yeah, it’s like a ‘never give up’ mentality, still. Bring the car to the grid and see what happens, right?”

“I could have jumped out there and say it’s over but clearly you could see that after the mechanics, they did an amazing job to repair that car and I was just very happy to start the race.” Verstappen continued. “The first lap was really good and from the onwards we made the right calls with strategy, when to box and what tyre to put on, and to be able to split the two Mercedes cars in the race after such a difficult weekend for us is a great result and something we definitely didn’t expect.”

Verstappen praised the ‘amazing job’ his mechanics did to fix the car, revealing that the track rod and pull rod had been broken on the suspension, as well as the front wing: “12 minutes they managed to repair that, which is crazy. I was sitting in the car, I could see the mechanics screaming at each other like ten seconds, five seconds, put the wheel on, everything. I don’t know if final piece of tape on the suspension to make sure it was sticking. I put my thumbs up and they were like, yeah, yeah, it’s fixed, so I said OK, well then here we go, let’s see. I was doing the formation laps, I was checking the wheels, I was like this feels alright, yep and during the race, nothing happened, nothing weird happens so it was fully repaired. So yeah, crazy.”