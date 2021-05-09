Spanish Grand Prix – Max Verstappen was resigned to second place admitting the he was a ‘sitting duck’ at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton used a clever strategy to out-fox Red Bull and switch to a three-stop strategy. This enabled the Mercedes driver to close in on Verstappen, who had stopped out on older tyres, and claim victory.

On reflecting after the race, Verstappen has said that he wasn’t surprised with the result admitting that the Mercedes team had ‘a lot more pace’ when they were on the same tyres earlier in the race.

“In a way I could see it coming,” Verstappen said to Sky Sports after the race. “Already at the end with the softs he was faster, and then when we were put on the mediums he clearly had a lot more pace, he could just stay within one second.

“So there was not much we could have done. They went for another stop and then I knew it was over because I was already struggling with the tyres and you could see every lap he was getting closer and closer. [I was a] bit of a sitting duck.

“We were just clearly lacking pace. I tried everything I could. We are not where we want to be. We have to push hard and catch up because at the moment we are a little bit slower.”

Verstappen was able to pit at the end of the race to claim the fastest lap at the end of the race, however, Hamilton has extended his championship lead over Verstappen to 14 points. The Dutchman admits that Red Bull has a deficit to recover to the Mercedes.

“It shows that we are not yet where we want to be,” Verstappen said.

“But still, compared to last year I think it has been a big jump for us.”