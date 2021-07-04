Austrian Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has said that he is surprised at how well his lights to flag victory went at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dutch driver took a commanding win to remain unchallenged to take victory on Red Bull’s home turf. Verstappen was even able to pit late in the race to go for fastest lap.

Verstappen takes commanding win at Austrian GP

When asked about his race performance, Verstappen couldn’t quite believe how well his race had gone.

“Incredible to be honest, the car was on rails on every tyre set we put on,” said Verstappen after the race. “It was really enjoyable to drive. I’m a bit amazed myself how today went, I didn’t expect it to be like this.

“Incredible job by everyone to deliver something like this. Of course, when you go into the weekend everyone sees you as the favourite but it’s never easy to always deliver what we did today.

“So a great effort by the whole team and also Honda – these two weeks, especially here, have been incredible.”

With a large Dutch contingent cheering their man on, Verstappen praised their support throughout the race.

“It was insane to see all the fans here,” Verstappen added. “Of course, so much orange is just incredible.”

With his third consecutive race win, Verstappen had extended his lead over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the drivers championship to 32 points