Bahrain Grand Prix – Max Verstappen set the timing screens alight and topped the session heading into qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver set a time of 1:30.577 in FP3 which was 0.739s faster than reigning World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton in second position.

Windy conditions affected a lot of drivers runs, no more so than Valtteri Bottas who had several laptimes deleted for running wide at turn four. He put his Mercedes into fourth position, just behind the very competitive Alpha Tauri of Pierre Gasly.

Perez slotted his Red Bull into fifth position ahead of Ferrari’s new signing Carlos Sainz. His Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was outside of the top ten finishing in 11th place, recovering from an early spin in the session at turn three.

Esteban Ocon dragged his Alpine into the top ten with eighth place, whilst Lane Stroll was ninth, just 0.008s slower in his Aston Martin. Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top ten in his McLaren.

Antonio Giovinazzi rounded off a strong session for Alfa Romeo finishing in 12th, whilst rookie Yuki Tsunoda finished in 13th, a laptime deleted for exceeding track limits.

Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel will be looking for improvements setting the 14th fastest laptime, ahead of fellow Champion Fernando Alonso in the Alpine.

Lando Norris was down in 16th with a time 2.283s off the benchmark, with fellow Briton George Russel behind. The Haas drivers followed with Mick Schumacher ahead of Nikita Mazepin who spun his car at turn 3.

Nicholas Latifi was the driver at the back of the pack with a time 3.382s off the fastest.

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA 01:30.6 11 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 01:31.3 +0.739s 14 3 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI HONDA 01:31.6 +1.006s 13 4 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 01:31.9 +1.278s 16 5 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA 01:31.9 +1.331s 11 6 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 01:32.1 +1.531s 16 7 7 Kimi Räikkönen ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 01:32.2 +1.647s 15 8 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 01:32.4 +1.846s 11 9 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 01:32.4 +1.854s 13 10 3 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 01:32.5 +1.900s 12 11 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 01:32.5 +1.905s 17 12 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 01:32.5 +1.923s 11 13 22 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA 01:32.7 +2.132s 15 14 5 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 01:32.8 +2.178s 15 15 14 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 01:32.8 +2.243s 15 16 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 01:32.9 +2.283s 10 17 63 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 01:33.3 +2.746s 14 18 47 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 01:33.4 +2.845s 14 19 9 Nikita Mazepin HAAS FERRARI 01:33.6 +3.045s 14 20 6 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 01:34.0 +3.382s 16