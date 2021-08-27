Belgium Grand Prix – Max Verstappen has set the fastest time in the second practice session for the Belgian GP which saw two red flag stoppages.

The Dutchman set a time of 1:44.472 which was under half a tenth faster than Mercedes’ driver and morning session leader Valtteri Bottas. Lewis Hamilton set the third fastest time, some 0.031s further back.

The session was ended a few minutes early as the red flags were brought out to deal with Verstappen’s RBR16B. The 23-year-old lost is over the kerbs at Turn 5 sending him into a spin with the right side of his car hitting the barriers as he went backward.

The incident left gravel strewn across the racetrack which meant the stewards truncated the sessions’ running. Verstappen car looks to have received some damage, particularly to the rear of his car, meaning that the team will need to work hard through the rest of the day.

It was almost a carbon copy of an incident Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc experienced, where he went off at a similar location and hit the barriers. Due to the damage sustained, the Monegasque was unable to carry on. The incident brought out the first of the red flags whilst the Ferrari was cleared.

Fernando Alonso set the fourth fastest time in his Alpine ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly continuing his strong form from the morning session.

Lance Stroll in the Aston Martin set the sixth fastest time ahead of his teammate Sebastian Vettel in eighth. A tenth separated the two however, interestingly, Vettel set his fastest time on the soft compound tyres.

Esteban Ocon in the other Alpine was in seventh place rounding out a decent afternoon for the French sportscar manufacturer.

McLaren’s Lando Norris set the ninth fastest time ahead of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull. The Mexican has just signed an extension to his contract and will be looking to validate the teams’ decision this weekend.

Carlos Sainz set the 11th fastest time for Ferrari ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in the other AlphaTauri. The Japanese driver some 0.8s off his teammate Gasly up in fifth.

Antonio Giovinazzi set the 13h fastest time for Alfa Romeo with his teammate behind in 14th. The team were able to repair damage to the car from the Finn’s spin in the morning practice session.

Daniel Ricciardo will be disappointed with 15th, some seventh tenths from his McLaren teammate Norris.

The Williams pair of Nicholas Latifi and George Russell finished in 16th and 17th respectively, ahead of Leclerc who crashed out early in the session. The Haas duo of Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher rounded out the field.