Austrian Grand Prix – The pendulum has swung towards Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who has topped final practice ahead of qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver set a time of 1:04.51 which was a full half second faster than Valtteri Bottas in second place for Mercedes. Main championship rival Lewis Hamilton was third, a tenth down, in the other Mercedes.

Many of the drivers elected to use the Pirelli test tyre early in the session. The tyre manufacturer brought a new compound to this weekends’ practice sessions to test it before the British Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.

Pierre Gasly put his AlphaTauri into fourth place after briefly leading the session early on. The Frenchman had a laptime deleted for exceeding track limits at the final corner.

Antonio Giovinazzi set an impressive fifth fastest time in his Alfa Romeo, albeit 0.754s off the benchmark set by Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz was in sixth for Ferrari ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso in seventh. The other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc was in eighth, but may have gone faster had he not run wide into the gravel on his next run.

Sergio Perez in the sister Red Bull was in ninth, nearly a second off his teammates’ time on the same soft compound tyres. Perez will be looking to improve to get into the mix with the Mercedes cars behind Verstappen.

Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top 10 with Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll close behind in 11th place.

Yuki Tsunoda who briefly topped the session with his teammate Gasly was in 12th place with Alpines Esteban Ocon in 13th place.

George Russell set an impressive 14th fastest time in the Williams ahead of fellow Briton McLaren’s Lando Norris in 15th. Teammate Daniel Ricciardo set the 16th fastest time in the other McLaren.

Kimi Raikkonen was down in 17th place, yet fourth tenths back from his teammate Giovainzzi. Mick Schumacher was in 18th for Haas ahead of Nicholas Latifi in the Williams and Nikita Mazepin in the other Haas.