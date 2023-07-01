Austrian Grand Prix – After overcoming early conflict with Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen dominated to lead a Red Bull 1-2 at the Red Bull Ring.

After a drying track for the Shootout earlier, there were showers on and off throughout the build up to the Sprint. The Red Bull of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez locked out the front row this morning and they’ll have Lando Norris and Nick Hulkenberg separating them from Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso.

Sprint Results – 2023 Austrian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc had qualified just behind his teammate but was found to have impeded McLaren’s Oscar Piastri so he was given a penalty and will start P9 instead. After a steering rack change following a hydraulic failure at the end of Q1, George Russell will be in P15 while Lewis Hamilton fell foul of track limit time deletions and traffic so he’ll line up P18.

Valtteri Bottas in P19 was the only driver to take the risk and start on slicks with the Alfa Romeo driver on mediums while everyone else decided on intermediates for the afternoon’s 100km Sprint. The Finn was incredibly slow on the formation lap as he tried to stay on the circuit in the wet conditions.

Alfa Romeo called Bottas into the pits at the end of the formation lap to move to the inters, which allowed Logan Sargeant, who was behind him, to continue to the grid where the rest of the cars had been left waiting for quite a while.

As the race started Perez initially got the better of his teammate but things got a little messy at T3, Verstappen getting back through while Perez fell into the clutches of Hulkenberg with the Haas taking P2 at the next corner. Things also went wrong for Norris at T3, he got caught behind the Red Bulls and seemed to go into anti-stall which left him a sitting duck and he got swamped, falling down to P10.

While Verstappen pulled ahead at the front, Perez remained on the back of Hulkenberg but with no DRS available it made things harder for the Mexican to make it past the Haas. Perez finally got the better of Hulkenberg on lap 12, just as Sainz had closed up to the pair to join the fight.

The Ferrari racer had an easier time of it and was up into a medal place a lap later. Further back, another long-running fight was between Esteban Ocon, Leclerc and Norris for P8 while the two Mercedes cars had moved up from their lowly qualifying positions to sit behind and wait to capitalise on any errors from the battling bunch ahead of them.

Lap 16 saw Norris get past Leclerc to take P9 after multiple failures from the Monegasque to overtake Ocon. At the same time Russell gave up P11 to head to the pits and swap to soft tyres, rejoining at the very back of the pack. Piastri followed the Mercedes driver’s lead on lap 17, while Haas made a big call after seeing that to bring Hulkenberg in from P5 to put on mediums and rejoin in P12.

With Russell putting in fastest sectors, Hamilton followed suit as did Alex Albon from P6, and Leclerc from P9. With only 24 laps in the Sprint, only a handful still to race, the gamble of giving up their points positions to have to get up to speed on the slicks and move through the field didn’t seem to be worth it for the front runners.

In the end Verstappen took the chequered flag 21 seconds ahead of Perez while Sainz took P3. Lance Stroll came home just ahead of Alonso to give Aston Martin P4 and P5 while Hulkenberg was the highest placed of those who changed tyres and took P6 for Haas.

It was a fight to the line between Ocon and Russell but the Alpine racer denied the fast charging Mercedes driver his spot by 0.009 seconds. They were the final point finishers as the Sprints only award points down to P8. The fastest lap was a 1:10.180 from Hulkenberg.