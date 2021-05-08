Spanish Grand Prix – Championship contender Max Verstappen is looking for opportunities at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Dutchman starts in second, narrowly being beaten by Championship leader Lewis Hamilton by just 0.036s in the final qualifying run.

The 23-year-old was happy with his performance despite a few issues with windy conditions.

“Yeah, it was good,” said Verstappen. “[I] struggled a little in Q1 but I think then we sorted out the balance for Q2 which was pretty good. And then Q3 for me, to be honest, both laps were pretty decent.

“I think only the second run was a little bit worse for whatever reason. It’s quite gusty right here so the wind changes a lot but, nevertheless, I think second for us on this track was very good today.

“We know that they’re hard to beat around here but to be that close I can be happy with that.”

With a 600 metre run into turn one, Verstappen is eyeing a good start off the line and into the first corner.

“Yeah, it’s a long run into Turn 1 but, of course, first you have to make sure to have a good start,” said Verstappen.

“It seems the pace is there so of course I hope that we can have a good race as well.

“Around here you know with all the fast corners and tyres overheating, tyre management is very important. So we have to make sure that we are on top of that.”