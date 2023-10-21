United States Grand Prix – With track limits not being an issue for him today, Max Verstappen took pole for the today’s Sprint ahead of Charles Leclerc.

SQ1

Lewis Hamilton was the first to venture out onto the Circuit of the Americas as the fifth, and penultimate, Sprint Saturday of the season got underway. The Mercedes racer started things off with a 1:36.402 and after six minutes, the halfway point of the session, it was the Ferraris on top, Charles Leclerc’s 1:36.302 just a couple of hundredths quicker than Carlos Sainz however the Red Bulls had yet to set times.

Sprint Shootout Results – 2023 United States Grand Prix

With four minutes to go, everyone had put a time in and Max Verstappen had gone straight to the top with a 1:35.997 while Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri were sitting in the bottom five positions.

Confident his time would see him through, Verstappen headed to the pits for the final few minutes of the session, but the other nineteen were all out and looking to improve. At the top, Leclerc came close but could only get to 0.002 seconds off Verstappen’s time while Alex Albon put in a stunner to split the Ferraris in P3. The other side of the Williams garage though saw Sargeant end P20.

The other drivers to fail to progress were the Haas cars of Nico Hulkenberg and Magnussen, along with Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda. After the session the stewards will be looking at a number of drivers who didn’t respect the maximum lap time, though that hasn’t led to any penalties previously, and also an impeding incident between George Russell and Leclerc.

There was also impeding and some contact between Tsunoda and Hamilton but the stewards decided that there wouldn’t be any further action on that.

SQ2

The Red Bulls were the first out for the ten minute fight for the top ten, Verstappen opening with a 1:35.181. With four minutes to go only eight cars had set times, the Ferraris had slotted in behind Verstappen again while Sergio Perez was in a McLaren sandwich in P5.

The Dutch driver spun on his second run and headed to the pits for the end while in the final minute Albon, Esteban Ocon, Hamilton, Pierre Gasly and Ricciardo were all in the drop zone without times to their names. There weren’t any changes at the top of the timesheets but some of those who had been in danger managed to escape and demote their rivals.

It ended with Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso, Ocon, Lance Stroll, and Zhou Guanyu ending outside the top ten.

SQ3

There was no movement for nearly the first half of the final eight minute session but it ended up being Verstappen who emerged first, with the others following after. The drivers would only have the one timed lap on the softs to set the grid for the Sprint later today.

The reigning champion put in a 1:34.538 and while it was close, the top four all within 0.101 seconds of each other, the Dutch driver wasn’t to be beaten and so leclerc will share the front row with him while Hamilton and Norris will sit on row 2.

Piastri slotted into P5 ahead of Sainz, with Perez and Russell provisionally set to share row 4 but the Mercedes driver does have an impeding incident being looked at. The top ten was rounded out by Albon and Gasly.