Imola Grand Prix – Max Verstappen takes another P3 after surviving a spark plug issue which could have seen him out in Q2.

Verstappen’s Red Bull crew pulled off another incredible quick fix on the Dutch driver’s car as they sped through a spark plug fix in half the time, restoring full power to the car and allowing Verstappen to get back on track and set a lap which saw him through to the top ten shootout.

Just not a really great qualifying because of [the issue],” said Verstappen. “I only did two laps in Q1 and then you want to go out, get that run in in Q2 but then with the trouble, yeah a bit tricky. Also on the medium tyres, okay we got through, did our lap but then it just doesn’t give you a good reference to get into Q3.

“Definitely seemed to struggle a bit with that. The first run in Q3, just not a lot of grip. I think the second run was a little bit better but yeah, just difficult. At the end of the day, P3 is not bad. I personally expected to be a little bit closer, to be able to fight them a little bit more, but I think after Q2, we just lost our way a little bit.”

On average it would have taken 15 minutes to solve @Max33Verstappen's issue…@RedBullRacing did it in just 8 minutes 👏#ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/dg4zwIMnJ7 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 31, 2020

Despite the Dutchman’s disappointment at being over half a second slower than Bottas’ pole position time, Verstappen was very enthused about the track, which was better than his expectations, and hopes for a good race tomorrow.

“The track is really cool, it’s really enjoyable to drive. I initially thought it was going to be a bit narrow for these cars, but it’s fine. I really enjoy it so I hope that tomorrow we can have a really cool race here.”