Austrian Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start on pole ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver set a time of 1:03.720, just half a tenth faster than the McLaren driver in second. Sergio Perez in the sister Red Bull will start in third.

Verstappen’s first run was good enough for pole, but he was unable to improve on his second run. It did look like Norris could have beaten the Dutchman’s time by setting the fastest time in sector one, but couldn’t carry on the pace through the lap.

Mercedes did look faster this weekend by setting the pace on Friday, however in qualifying Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas could only manage fourth and fifth respectively.

AlphaTauri look to have pace this weekend; Pierre Gasly set the sixth fastest time ahead of teammate Yuki Tsunoda in seventh, just two tenths behind.

Sebastian Vettel set the eighth fastest time for Aston Martin, however his position looks to be in threat due to impeding Fernando Alonso on his fastest run.

George Russell set an impressive ninth fastest time in the Williams – the British driver got managed to get through to Q3 and even set his fastest time on the medium compound tyres. Lance Stroll will round out the top 10 in the other Aston Martin.

Both Ferrari’s persisted with the medium tyres and were unable to make it through to Q3. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished in 11th and 12th respectively.

Daniel Ricciardo in the other McLaren was unable to match his teammates’ pace and was again unable to get out of Q2. The Australian will start in 13th place.

Fernando Alonso will set the 14th fastest time, but could have started higher. The frustrated Spaniard had to slow down on the final corner after being impeded by Vettel who was winding up for a hot lap. The incident will be investigated after the session.

The two Alfa Romeo’s will start in 15th and 16th with Antonio Giovinazzi getting the better of his more experienced teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Esteban Ocon put his Alpine in 17th, which is the same position he started in last week. Nicholas Latifi will start down in 18th, with the two Haas drivers of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin starting on the back row of the grid.