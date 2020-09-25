Russian Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen says that the qualifying pace for Red Bull doesn’t appear amazing, but is more confident for Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen finished Friday’s practice day down in P7 at the end of FP2, having been one of the drivers caught out in the final sector with tricky grip conditions. The Dutch driver was putting down the power pushing through Turn 14 when he lost the rear of his car, spinning off harmlessly into the escape area on the outside of the corner.

As a result, Verstappen finished down in P7 and over 1.5 seconds away from the pace set by Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas. This was also half a second away from Daniel Ricciardo’s P3 time, and Verstappen says getting back into the position of best of the rest behind the Merc drivers could be difficult on Saturday.

“In general we know that this track is not the best for us but we have been trying different downforce levels in both sessions to see what the best option is.” said Verstappen after the session. “I think we could have done a bit better in FP2 but we tested a lot of things on the car. Some things worked and some didn’t but now we have some good ideas for tomorrow. I think qualifying is going to be tough and I am not sure if we can be in the top three but in the race we look a bit more competitive which I am happy about,” he added.

Renault’s pace in recent races has been eye-catching as they appear to be solidly in the running for a podium place on merit, but Verstappen says he’s trying not to concern himself with the pace of the French team: “Renault also look competitive but we have to look at ourselves and make sure we make the right trade-off for downforce levels and have a stable car. I know qualifying will be tight and there is still a bit of work to do to make sure we can finish on the podium, but I think we will be in the fight.”