Japanese Grand Prix – Max Verstappen topped the times once again though he wasn’t as far ahead as FP1, while the session ended early after a crash for Gasly.

Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu was at the head of a train emerging from the pits as the second session of the day got underway. George Russell was the first to set a time, the Mercedes driver putting in a 1:34.398 on the Pirelli test tyre.

(FP2) Second Practice Results – 2023 Japanese Grand Prix

After being the first to head out in FP1, Max Verstappen was the last to emerge this time, waiting out the opening five minutes in the Red Bull garage before taking to the track on soft tyres, the only one on that compound at this stage.

Verstappen went to the top on his first effort, setting a 1:31.377, three tenths faster than his best of FP1 and demoting Valtteri Bottas to P2 by 1.7 seconds. After the opening ten minutes the Red Bull driver was joined at the top by Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, on the mediums and test tyres respectively, the McLaren driver the only one into the 1:32s so far though he was still over seven tenths off the Dutch driver while the Ferrari racer was a further 0.8 back.

The rest of the grid strapped on the soft tyres just before the halfway point and Norris demoted Verstappen with a 1:31.152, the first time the reigning champion’s lap time hasn’t been the fastest so far today. By the time the clock ticked down to 30 minutes, the two Ferraris had also gone quicker than the Red Bull driver, Leclerc taking over at the top with a 1:31.008 while Carlos Sainz slotted into P3 behind Norris.

After just less than ten minutes of other drivers in P1, Verstappen re-took the position with a 1:30.688. The first driver out, Zhou, wouldn’t get to see the end of the session as a hydraulic leak saw him stuck in the garage for repairs.

In the end the session was Red Flagged with only a few minutes on the clock when Pierre Gasly locked up and went into the gravel and broke his front left against the barrier. It wasn’t the fastest of crashes but it still meant his Alpine ended the day at the side of the track.

Verstappen’s earlier time was still good enough to see him top both practices today and this time it was the other Ferrari who got closest to him, Leclerc finishing 0.320 seconds off the Red Bull’s time while Norris once again took P3. Sainz took P4 ahead of Russell while Fernando Alonso’s 1:31.492 was good enough for P6.

Alex Albon was P7 for Williams with Oscar Piastri the last to get within a second of Verstappen with a 1:31.662. Sergio Perez slotted into P9 while Bottas rounded out the top ten with a 1:31.739.