Belgian Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has topped the times in second practice at Spa, ahead of Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo.

Max Verstappen has given Mercedes some cause for concern after going quickest in second practice at Spa-Francorchamps. The Dutch driver set a 1:43.744 on the Soft compound tyres to end up at the top, fractionally ahead of Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian finished half a tenth down on Verstappen’s time on the Softs, but stopped on track with twenty minutes to go. Cresting Radillion, he appeared to lose drive and was in neutral as he brought his car to a halt along the Kemmel Straight. This triggered the Virtual Safety Car conditions while his car was recovered – Renault say a drop in hydraulic pressure was to blame for his stoppage.

Lewis Hamilton finished in P3 for Mercedes, less than a tenth away from Verstappen’s time, while Alex Albon closed up on Verstappen’s pace and position by finishing a strong P4 in the second Red Bull.

Sergio Perez finished P5 for Racing Point, a further 0.003 behind, with Valtteri Bottas forced to settle for P6 in his Mercedes.

Lando Norris was next up, finishing in P7 for McLaren. Teammate Carlos Sainz was P9 and 0.3 behind, with the McLarens split by Renault’s Esteban Ocon.

Pierre Gasly rounded out the top ten for Alpha Tauri.

Lance Stroll finished P11 for Racing Point, while Daniil Kvyat was P12 for Alpha Tauri.

The quickest Ferrari powered cars were the two Alfa Romeos, with Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen in P13 & P14 respectively. They were half a second clear of the quickest Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc in P15 as the Scuderia look in real danger of being knocked out in Q1.

Sebastian Vettel was P17, with William’s George Russell the interloper between the two Ferraris. Nicholas Latifi finished P18, while the two Haas drivers finally got out on track after missing almost the entirety of the day. With half an hour left in FP2, both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean headed out on track after their power unit issues earlier. Grosjean finished P19, and Magnussen in P20.

