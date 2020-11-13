Max Verstappen has gone quickest in first practice in Turkey, as the entire field struggled for grip on the newly-resurfaced Istanbul Park circuit.

Formula 1 returns to Turkey’s Istanbul Park this weekend, nine years on from the last time the circuit was used for a Grand Prix.

It’s been a highly anticipated return, with Istanbul Park being widely enjoyed by the drivers thanks to its fast and flowing nature and the fearsome Turn 8 sequence.

However, the track has been recently resurfaced in preparation and the new surface lacked a lot of grip as the drivers headed out for first practice. With Pirelli also bringing along their hardest compound tyres, the initial lap times were some 20 seconds slower than expected as drivers reported it was ‘like driving on ice’, with onboard shots showing the drivers sawing at the wheel to keep the cars facing forwards.

Valtteri Bottas briefly set the early pace before a red flag as Charles Leclerc knocked over a bollard, before things ramped up after the brief stoppage.

Verstappen, one of the drivers complaining about the lack of grip, moved up to top spot ahead of Bottas while the Ferrari drivers enjoyed the conditions more than most as Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel went P3 & P4.

The times finally started to come down in the final quarter of an hour as Leclerc and Vettel went to the top, before Alex Albon went 0.2 quicker than them. Finally, Verstappen clocked a 1:35.077 on the Hard compound to go quickest. This was quarter of a second clear of Albon’s best, with Leclerc in P3 a further 0.2 behind.

Pierre Gasly, another spinner during the session, finished an impressive P4 for Alpha Tauri, with Vettel finishing in P5 at the chequered flag.

Daniil Kvyat was P6 in the other Alpha Tauri, with Lando Norris in P7 for McLaren – the British driver celebrates his 21st birthday this weekend.

Antonio Giovinazzi finished P8 for Alfa Romeo, with Valtteri Bottas the best of the Mercedes drivers in P9. Esteban Ocon rounded out the top ten for Renault.

Nicholas Latifi was an impressive P11 for Williams, while Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll were P12 and P13 for Racing Point respectively. Romain Grosjean finished P14, with Lewis Hamilton down in P15 as he also had a spin.

Kimi Raikkonen finished P16 for Alfa Romeo, Kevin Magnussen in P17 for Haas and Daniel Ricciardo in P18 for Renault.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz was P19, having stopped on track with a suspected power unit issue – possibly electrical. George Russell finished in P20 for Williams.