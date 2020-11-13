Turkish Grand Prix – Max Verstappen completed a Friday clean sweep of the timesheets as he went quickest in second practice at Istanbul Park.Click here for the complete results from FP2 – 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.

After a somewhat puzzling first practice session with grip levels pretty much nonexistent at Istanbul Park, the second session was much more normal as the track started to rubber in.

While the drivers still did plenty of complaining about the tyres, particularly with severe graining on the Soft tyres, the pace was much quicker than the morning session.

Alex Albon led the way in the early stages, but it was morning pacesetter Max Verstappen who wound up, once again, with the quickest time.

The Dutch driver used the Soft tyre to do a 1:28.330 – some seven seconds quicker than the fastest morning time. This time was 0.4 clear of the consistently fast Charles Leclerc, as the Monegasque driver seemed to revel in the low grip conditions to remain near the top of the times throughout the session.

Having been nowhere in the first session, Mercedes finally started to show their hand as Valtteri Bottas came home in P3 and just under 0.2 behind Leclerc and almost 0.6 away from the pace set by Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton was P4, just under 0.3 behind his teammate.

Albon was relegated down to P5 by the chequered flag, ending up a second behind Verstappen on the same Soft compound.

Daniil Kvyat underlined Alpha Tauri’s strong morning pace by placing in P6, and 0.3 ahead of teammate Pierre Gasly in P7.

Sebastian Vettel finished P8 for Ferrari, 1.6 away from the front as he appeared to concentrate on longer runs on the Medium tyre. His fastest Soft tyre lap was 1.2 slower than what Leclerc managed.

Lance Stroll finished in P9 for Racing Point, with Lando Norris in P10 for McLaren.

Sergio Perez was P11 for Racing Point, while Esteban Ocon was best of the Renaults down in P12. Antonio Giovinazzi, again, was the quicker Alfa Romeo driver as he placed P13, while Carlos Sainz finished P14 for McLaren after his morning electrical problems.

Daniel Ricciardo was P15 for Renault, with Kimi Raikkonen P16 for Alfa Romeo. George Russell was P17 for Williams, one of the spinners during the session as he went around at Turn 1. He complained that the FW43 was suffering from rear snapping, with onboard footage showing a very nervous rear as he negotiated Turn 8. Backing up his point, teammate Nicholas Latifi also spun off at Turn 7 nearly simultaneously with Russell’s incident at Turn 1. Latifi finished in P20, with the two Williams drivers split by the Haas duo of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.