Red Bull’s Max Verstappen feels that his team are a “little bit” on the back foot after a driveshaft failure truncated his running in second free practice.

The Dutch driver pulled over at the side of the road just 10 minutes into the session bringing out the Virtual Safety Car. He confirmed that the stoppage was due to a driveshaft failure.

“I like Italy, the food is good, I enjoy being here – just the driving part so far hasn’t been the luckiest,” Verstappen acknowledged. “I had a driveshaft issue, so I had to stop the car.”

Verstappen was close to victory last time out in Bahrain and has been favourite to claim victory at Imola this weekend. With the Mercedes cars topping both Friday sessions, the Red Bull driver has some work to do ahead of Sunday’s race.

“A little bit,” said Verstappen when asked whether Red Bull were on the back foot. “But I think you know what you have to do anyway, so you should be alright.”

Red Bull were unable to recover the car in time after the car was taken around the side roads of Imola.

“It looks like the driveshaft has given way unfortunately, we’re just trying to under exactly what has caused that,” said Christian Horner, Red Bull Team Principal. “Unfortunately the car went on a bit of trip around Imola town after they collected it, before we got it back in the pits. It just didn’t allow enough time to get it replaced.

“It’s obviously on a Friday gearbox as well. We’ll be inspecting all the other parts in time for tomorrow.”

Mercedes pace looks to be improved from Bahrain and Red Bull needed to maximise their running to keep on pace. However Verstappen doesn’t have any major concerns about missing out on some running.

“It’s of course difficult to say now in the second session how we would have been, but nothing shocking,” said the 23-year-old.

“So we’ll just have to look into what we can do better tomorrow in terms of balance. But yeah, of course, first we have to make sure that nothing breaks.”