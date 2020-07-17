Hungarian Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen says that his team have work to do if they want to compete with Mercedes this weekend.

Mercedes appear to have the upper hand once again this weekend, with Lewis Hamilton topping the times in first practice despite running the Hard compound Pirellis for his quickest time. Verstappen was only in P8 at the end of that session, improving to P7 in the unrepresentative wet second practice. He sat in the garage for most of the ninety minutes, coming out towards the end on the full Wets.

Verstappen had sounded frustrated over team radio in first practice, saying that ‘it’s bad’ to his engineer. The Hungaroring is expected to be one of Red Bull’s stronger tracks, playing to the strengths of the usually aerodynamically strong Red Bull designs.

Speaking after the day’s running, Verstappen explained that he feels the team have a lot of work to do if they want to compete with Mercedes this weekend.

“FP1 was not what we wanted and we have a lot to look into. It’s a shame that it was raining this afternoon for FP2 because we already had a few things to change and we could have had a good comparison to work from.” said Verstappen.

“Luckily, we have overnight to look at the data and for sure we will make some changes and try to improve the overall balance for tomorrow. There are strong areas to our car but we still have work to do to match Mercedes. The weather looks like it could be a bit like today for the rest of the weekend and we don’t know how much rain will come yet, but that is the same for everyone. It’s still early days and we haven’t done much running, so there is no point in making any guesses about how the rest of the weekend will look yet.”

Unlike Verstappen, Alex Albon didn’t set a time in second practice, and finished in P13 in the first session. He highlighted the car’s lack of predictability when speaking about his day: “The weather has been hurting us as we’re trying to understand the car at a new circuit after two weeks at the Red Bull Ring. FP1 wasn’t ideal and then with the downpour we couldn’t exactly try anything for FP2. We’ll have a look through the data from this morning and see what we can do for tomorrow.”

“I think the car is lacking a bit of predictability, not so much in one corner or sector but just little bits everywhere. There have definitely been places where we’ve made improvements, like at R02 compared to R01, but it just hasn’t followed through to here like we would have expected. The weather looks mixed for the weekend but I’d prefer it to be dry so we’re able to learn and make progress.”