Monaco Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had to settle for second for the Monaco Grand Prix stating that the late red flag ‘ruined’ his chance for pole.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had set the benchmark on the first runs, but when it came to the second flying laps, the Monegasque crashed into the wall and brought out the red flags. This ruined a number of drivers’ second attempts, Verstappen included who had set the fastest time in sector one.

“It was unfortunate with the red flag because I felt really comfortable in qualifying,” said Verstappen speaking to Sky Sports. “I think nobody was really putting a lap time in on the first lap, and that’s how we planned it out, to do two laps and then your third lap is the fastest.”

Ferrari looks on form here at Monaco and the Scuderia were locked in a battle with Red Bull for pole throughout Qualifying. Verstappen believes the weekend had been coming to him after a trickier Thursday.

“It was all going really well but of course, the red flag ruined the chance for pole but we’ll see. Nevertheless, I think so far it’s very good weekend. We recovered well from Thursday, so not too bad.

“It’s easy to have a red flag here but you don’t expect it, so you of course always plan around the best possible strategy and it was working out well. It’s just a shame about the red flag.”