Russian Grand Prix – Max Verstappen has shot down the idea of Lewis Hamilton joining Red Bull Racing, saying it doesn’t make sense for him to do so.

Max Verstappen has rubbished the idea of Lewis Hamilton switching to Red Bull Racing. The Dutch driver was responding to a question about Eddie Jordan’s proposal last week for Hamilton to opt against staying with Mercedes in 2021 and swapping to Red Bull alongside the Dutch driver.

“Well, why would he do that? He also wants to win the championship, I want to win the championship,” said Verstappen.

“He tries to of course be at the right team, and at the moment he’s at the right team to win the championship. But, yeah, let’s see what happens.”

Such a move is theoretically possible, as Hamilton remains uncommitted to Mercedes in 2021, while Red Bull are yet to confirm their second driver alongside Verstappen, who has a contract in a place for next season.

Following the news that Honda are bringing counter-measures to help with the recent power unit problems that have afflicted their cars, forcing Verstappen to retire from the most recent two races, Max says that three retirements from nine races ‘isn’t lovely’. Red Bull sought to calm him after Mugello, explaining the work that Honda have done to rectify the situation.

“I’m just very motivated to get started, again, but what was more important at the time was to understand the problems so we can solve them,” Verstappen said.

“At the moment, we had three retirements in nine races so it’s not very lovely. We just try to work on that and try to make sure it’s not happening again.”