Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set the pace in first practice, pipping Valtteri Bottas to top spot in the first ninety minute at Yas Marina.

Click here for the complete results from FP1 – 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen led the way in first practice in Abu Dhabi, setting a 1:37.378 to barely pip Valtteri Bottas to top spot – the Finn was just 0.034 behind Verstappen at the chequered flag.

With reigning World Champion Lewis Hamilton returning to the cockpit of the Mercedes W11 on Friday after recovering from his bout with COVID-19, last week’s race win contender George Russell was back at the wheel of his Williams FW43.

Hamilton could manage P5 in the session, some 1.3 seconds behind Verstappen and Bottas. However, he didn’t get to do a lap on the Soft tyre compound, as he encountered a brake issue that restricted his running somewhat during the session.

Lance Stroll headed Racing Point teammate and newly-crowned F1 race-winner Sergio Perez in sixth, with the two AlphaTauri’s of Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly next up in eighth and ninth, while Kimi Raikkonen completed the top 10 for Alfa Romeo.

Following his impressive debut for Mercedes last weekend, George Russell returned to his usual seat at Williams and was 16th-fastest, over half a second clear of teammate Nicholas Latifi.

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, finished 18th on his F1 practice debut for Haas ahead of his graduation to the championship following his title-winning Formula 2 campaign this year.

The German was faster than the second Haas driven by Pietro Fittipaldi, who continues to deputise for the injured Romain Grosjean after making his F1 debut with the American team at the Sakhir GP.

Daniel Ricciardo failed to set a time and was restricted to just two laps of running after his Renault conked out on the back straight with a fuel-pressure problem in what is his final race weekend with the Enstone squad.