Sakhir Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has joked he’s going to take the P3 press conference seat home with him, after claiming the position once again in Bahrain qualifying.

Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s race in Bahrain from P3, having just missed out on pole position by 0.056 behind fastest man Valtteri Bottas.

With George Russell also sticking his Mercedes on the front row, Verstappen assumed his usual position of best of the rest and said after the session he felt he was properly in the pole position fight.

“Pole was on.” Verstappen said. “After that first run I was two-tenths behind so I knew it was going to be difficult but you always try to be as close as you can. At the end, to be within a tenth wasn’t bad – but of course Valtteri didn’t have a tow and didn’t improve on his final lap. To be P3 is good for us I think on a track like this.”

Joking about how often he finds himself sitting in P3, Verstappen said the seat might as well be his permanently: “I’m used to sitting in this chair. It might actually have my prints! I think at the end of this season, I’m going to take this seat home. It’s very comfortable.”

With both Merc drivers getting through Q2 on the Medium tyre and thus starting on that compound, Verstappen said starting on the Soft tyre could make the race a spicy proposition: “Let’s see. I’m starting on a different tyre already, so that’s going to be interesting and from there onwards, last week our long runs, they looked quite good – but then again in the race we just came a bit short, so that was, yeah, a bit of a shame but let’s see if it’s going to be any better this week on, of course, the outer layout. Hopefully it is but we’ll find out tomorrow.”

Asked about his decision making in starting on the Softs, Verstappen explained it wasn’t a choice. Having tried to get through on the Mediums, his lap simply wasn’t good enough to ensure progression into Q3 and forced him to come out again on the Softs.

“I had to take the Soft because my Medium lap wasn’t good enough. It was a bit too tight for us, so we’ll see tomorrow. It’s not always being aggressive but y’know, sometimes… I think last week still from my side I think we could have done a better job and a little bit of a different strategy – but I think we all learn so that was again a moment where you learn from and we’ll see what we have to do tomorrow.”