Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will raise the ongoing issue of track limits with other drivers after a “messy” Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was forced to give his position back after he was deemed to have passed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton off the track at turn 4 in Bahrain. Hamilton would go on to win the race, however Verstappen was puzzled as to why the Briton didn’t get penalised for exceeding track limits at the same corner.

“Either you can go wide or not,” said Verstappen. “I can understand of course with my overtake outside of the track limits that’s not allowed, so that’s fine – you cannot gain an advantage by going wide, by overtaking – so why are you allowed to do it on your own?

“That’s what I think is not correct, so we’ll talk about that with the drivers and also with Michael [Masi, FIA Race Director] about it, but yeah we’ll see what comes out of it. I think it was a little bit messy in the race.

“I think everything before that was very strict and I think good, how we handled everything, but definitely in the race I mean, I think for 30 laps or something Lewis was going wide and you gain time there and then I tried it for two laps and then they told me not to, so it’s a bit odd.”

Michael Masi, FIA Race Director stood firm and said that it was made “very clear” that a driver overtaking off the track would have to give the place back. However, Verstappen believes other methods should be used to deter drivers from exceeding limits.

“Well, you know things can be easily resolved if you just put a wall there, or gravel,” said the Red Bull driver. “It will help a lot because in qualifying we had to stay on the kerb so that’s also what I was doing in the race, and just to be clean. I heard Lewis was just going wide so then I did it for two laps, but then I was not allowed to do it anymore, so I don’t think you should be able to change it in the race.”

For this weekends’ Grand Prix at Imola, track limits will be enforced at Piratella at turn 9, Acque Minerali at turn 13, and Variante Alta at turn 15 where any driver exceeding these limits will be given a warning with a total of three being investigated by the stewards.