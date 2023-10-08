Qatar Grand Prix – Max Verstappen won from pole with the McLarens his closest rivals as the Mercedes duo collided at the start.

After Pirelli discovered sidewall issues with the tyres after Friday’s practice session which led to the track being narrowed at T12-T13, in the hopes that keeping the drivers off the pyramid kerbs in that area at least would help to avoid the problem. Analysis following the 19 lap Sprint yesterday, Pirelli felt the changes weren’t doing enough to combat the issue and so there will be a limit on the number of laps that drivers are allowed race on the tyres – 18 for new tyres and for used tyres it will depend on how many laps they had already been used for. So the pits will be very busy for this 57 lap race.

Pirelli Motorsport

Ferrari won’t be as busy as other teams though as a fuel system issue was found on Carlos Sainz’ car so he won’t be competing and his P12 will be left empty. That means there’ll be 18 cars lining up on the grid, as Sergio Perez will start in the pit lane as Red Bull had begun building up the spare chassis for him before being given approval to do so by the Technical Delegate. The chassis Perez used yesterday was too damaged after his crash with Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg in the Sprint.

Race Results – 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

After a pretty even split of tyre compounds at the start of the Sprint, the mediums were definitely the favourite today however Lewis Hamilton P3, Valtteri Bottas P9, Liam Lawson P17 and Kevin Magnussen P18 will start on softs while Perez in the pit lane has chosen hards.

Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda P11, Alex Albon P13, Sergeant P15, Lawson, Magnussen, Zhou Guanyu P19 and Perez are the only ones starting on new tyres so they will have a maximum of 18 laps before pitting while all other will ne

It was a good start for Max Verstappen, the polesitter and newly crowned 2023 champion, but it was a disaster for Mercedes. Hamilton, on the quicker soft tyres, challenged George Russell for P2 at the opening corner. Hamilton was on the outside and squeezed Russell between himself and Verstappen on the inside, the seven time champion went spinning out and ended up beached in the gravel. Russell also went spinning but managed to avoid the gravel trap and had to pit at the end of the lap. The stewards will look at the incident after the race, they will also be investigating Hamilton for walking across the track after he got out of his car.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Safety Car was called to allow the Mercedes to be extracted with the Mercedes out of the way, Verstappen had yesterday’s Sprint winner, Oscar Piastri, and Fernando Alonso behind him.

The race resumed on lap 5, Russell having moved up to P14, just behind pitlane started, Perez, as Bottas, Magnussen, Lance Stroll and Lawson had all taken their first pit stops the lap before.

Just after the restart Nico Hulkenberg was handed a 10 second penalty for starting the race in an incorrect grid position, the Haas driver forgot to leave Sainz’ P12 empty and accidentally started there instead of P14.

By lap 10 Verstppen had pulled a gap of just over two seconds to Piastri while Alonso was a further two seconds back. On lap 12 though, Charles Leclerc took over the final podium spot when the Aston Martin driver took his first stop, Alonso remerging in P13.

The following lap saw Piastri and Leclerc and they both got out ahead of Alonso however the Spaniard did get back past a few corners later. Lando Norris, who had moved into P2, took his stop on lap 14, rejoining just behind Leclerc to keep the order the same. Russell had taken over the P2 spot then but only held it for a lap before ceding it to Albon when he took his second stop of the race and that shuffled him back to P15.

The race leader made his stop at the end of lap 17, Verstappen had a 23 second gap to Albon when he entered the pit lane and he emerged just behind the Williams driver. Perez had made it up to P3 but followed his teammate into the pits and dropped right back down to P16.

Albon didn’t get to enjoy the view at the front for long though as he ducked into the pits at the end of the lap. Norris got the better of Leclerc at T1 to move into P6, though it was net P4 as Bottas and Stroll ahead would be taking their second stop of the race in a couple of laps.

Track limits were also looking like they would play a part in the race with Albon and Perez both having received black and white warning flags, meaning that the next time they go outside the track limits they would be given a penalty.

Lap 26 saw the next round of pit stops start with Piastri and Leclerc ducking into the pits dropping them from P2 and P5 to P8 and P14, the Ferrari driver switching to the hards while Piastri continued with mediums again.

As that was happening, Alonso messaged his team that his seat was burning and asked if there was anything that could be done at his stop. The answer seemed to be no though as nothing happened at the cockpit when the Spaniard stopped on lap 27. Things didn’t get better for Alonso though as he lost out on net P3 as Norris managed to get out of the pits in front of him.

Russell and Perez had once again moved up to P2 and P3 before their next tyre changes but the Red Bull driver hadn’t managed to keep within the white lines and would have a 5 second penalty to serve the next time he pitted. Mercedes felt that Russell was in with a chance of P4 at the end. Verstappen at the front, with a 22 second gap to P2, was told to pick up his pace slightly and in a sustainable way.

The Mercedes pitted on lap 33, rejoining in P5 on hards, Perez had made his stop a lap or so earlier, and that allowed the McLarens back into P2 and P3 over 34 seconds behind Verstappen. While that was happening, Alonso got out of shape at P2 and went on a bumpy journey through the gravel. He made it onto an escape road and zoomed back out onto the track, right in front of Leclerc, so the stewards might be looking into that as an unsafe rejoin.

Verstappen switched to the hards at the end of lap 34, and remained in the lead with a six second gap. Meanwhile Sargeant in P18 wasn’t feeling well, James Vowles telling Sky F1 commentators that the rookie had been fine before the race but had reported feeling as if he was going to throw up. On the radio to his driver, Vowels told him could retire the car but the American said he’d prefer to continue. Unfortunately for Sargeant though things didn’t get better for him and on lap 41 he had to call it a day.

On lap 40 Perez, who was currently P11, was given another 5 second penalty for track limits while Stroll was shown the black and white flag and received his own 5 second penalty on lap 4X.

Piastri was called in for his final stop on lap 44 and rejoined on the hards in P4. Norris was just a couple of second behind his teammate before the Australian pitted and was putting in very quick times before his stop for hards on the following lap. The Brit came out side-by-side with his teammate but Piastri had the momentum which allowed him to stay ahead through T1. The gap was back to 2 seconds between them by then end of the outlap though as the hard compound does take time to warm up.

A couple of laps later Norris was told that the team wanted them to hold positions and bring it home. The Brit wasn’t overly happy with that announcement, saying that he was quicker, and backed that up by setting the fastest lap of the race. McLaren’s reason was that they were worried about Russell catching them, Norris felt that that was exactly

Russell took his final stop on lap 51, remaining in P4 after swapping to soft tyres, Verstappen made his last stop the next lap, remaining in the lead after switching back to mediums, though the gap to P2 was down to 3 seconds as the front left was slow to come off at the stop.

Despite being taken out of the Sprint after he tried to overtake two squabbling cars, Perez wasn’t shy about trying to get that better of Stroll and Pierre Gasly as the Alpine driver was trying to give P9 back to the Aston Martin driver after he’d made the overtake off track. Perez didn’t manage to get past both of them, Stroll staying ahead but there wasn’t any contact and the Mexican was able to continue which was an improvement over yesterday.

In the end Verstappen took the chequered flag 4.8 seconds ahead of Piastri, who had Norris just over a second behind him in P3. During the post-race interviews David Coulthard informed Piastri that he belived the Australian had been given Driver of the Day, to which Piastri responded that he thought Coulthard was going to say he’d been handed a 5 second penalty (as it was during the post-qualifying interviews on Friday that he was told he’d lost his fastest time).

The drivers all looked wrecked, with Piastri lying down in the cooldown room while Verstappen also sat on the floor before moving to one of the chairs.

Russell’s soft tyres didn’t get him as close to the podium runners as McLaren feared but Mercedes were correct in their P4 prediction while Leclerc took P5. Alonso was P6 for Aston Martin ahead of Ocon and the Alfa Romeo duo, Bottas taking P8 ahead of Zhou. The final point went to Perez while Verstappen took the fastest lap point with a 1:24.319. Stroll and Gasly took the chequered flag in P9 and P10 but they each had time penalties to be applied and that dropped them to P11 and P12.