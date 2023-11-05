Sao Paulo Grand Prix – Max Verstappen took victory ahead of Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso while issues prevented Charles Leclerc from starting the race.

After Friday’s slightly curtailed qualifying session, thanks to both the delay at the beginning due to debris and the storm that arrived for the second half of Q3, we have Max Verstappen on pole ahead of Charles Leclerc with the Aston Martins, seeming to regain some of their early-season pace, as they took P3 and P4.

There were some penalties handed out for today’s race with George Russell, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly each given two place penalties for driving slowly and not staying as left as possible on the pit exit so that they wouldn’t impede drivers who wanted to move past them. The three will start P8, P14 and P15 respectively. After Ocon’s crash with Alonso in Q1 the team have changed his power unit assembly, but there won’t be any penalty as all components were already in his pool of available parts.

Race Results – 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

There were a couple of last minutes issues that mechanics had to work on on the grid, the front right brake on Russell’s Mercedes overheated on his lap to the grid and so that had to be dealt with while, one of the sidepods on Gasly’s Alpine had to be taken off to fix a problem beneath it.

Tyre-wise there was only one driver eschewing the soft compound for the start, Logan Sargeant P19 deciding on new mediums instead. Most of the soft runners had used tyres on but Leclerc P2, Lance Stroll P3, Nico Hulkenberg P11, Kevin Magnussen P12, Daniel Ricciardo P17, Valtteri Bottas P18 and Zhou Guanyu P20 had brand new softs available to them.

There was drama on the Formation Lap however as Leclerc went into the barrier at T7 after losing the hydraulics. The Monegasque driver did manage to get back onto the track but wasn’t able to do much other than find a gap in the barriers to get himself behind.

The start got underway after that with a gap where the Ferrari driver should’ve been and it was a rocket start for Lando Norris, yesterday’s Sprint polesitter blasting past the Astons to take P2 before the racing was put on hold as the Safety Car came out. It was also a good start for Lewis Hamilton who’d started P5, he also jumped the Aston Martins to slot into P3.

Behind the McLaren’s quick start there was a collision between the Haas cars and Alex Albon, Hulkenberg got squeezed between his teammate and the Williams, which led to him tagging Albon’s rear wheel which knocked his car into the side of Magnussen’s. It ended with the Dane and the Thai drivers in the wall at T1.

The Safety Car brought the cars through the pits the first time around before the race was Red Flagged on lap 2 so that all the debris could be cleared and the barrier repaired. Oscar Piastri had remained in the pits after the Safety Car drove through as his rear wing had been broken by Magnussen.

Initially McLaren said the car wasn’t safe to continue with but once the Red Flag came out, it gave them a chance to try to repair it and potentially get him back in shape for the restart. Work was also ongoing on Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri as his rear wing had gotten hit by a bouncing tyre carcass which had escaped from Albon’s car in the crash.

The race was set to resume roughly half an hour after the initial start and any cars that had worked on in the garages would have to start from the pit lane, so after quick work from their team’s the two Australians would be able to continue in the race though they’d be a lap down on the others.

Verstappen once again lined up on pole, this time he had Norris alongside while Hamilton and Fernando Alonso were behind them. There were 15 cars on the grid, Piastri and Ricciardo joined in on the out lap before heading back to the pits for their start. Piastri would be the only driver on mediums for the restart.

As the lights went out a second time, Hamilton fought with Norris for P2 but the McLaren driver managed to hold on and then the Mercedes driver had Alonso looking to take the final podium spot, and it only took him a couple of corners to make it work and demote Hamilton to P4.

While Alonso moved up, things didn’t go as well for Stroll, the Canadian restarted from P5 but lost positions to both Russell and Sergio Perez. At the front, Norris had managed to stay within a second of Verstappen for the first few laps until DRS was enabled. The McLaren driver was putting in fast laps.

Lap 8 saw Norris right on the Dutch driver’s tail and challenged him on multiple occasions before Verstappen managed to pull far enough ahead to get out of DRS range. By lap 11, there were over two seconds between the top two, while Alonso was a second and a half further back in P3.

Hamilton in P4 was at the head of a DRS train which included most of the rest of the top ten. Russell in P5 was on the radio to Mercedes saying that he was being held up by his teammate. The start of lap 14 saw Russell fall over a second off Hamilton and Perez made his move down the inside at the first corner to snatch P5. Russell tried to respond but couldn’t get the better of the Mexican at that stage.

While Russell was told to manage his tyres more to see them through the stint, which he was not happy to hear, Perez was closing in on Hamilton and went down the inside at T1 once again to take P4 on lap 18.

Hamilton pitted at the end of the lap, emerging in clear air in P11 on the medium tyre. Russell made his own stop the next time round and he rejoined behind his teammate while the end of lap 20 was Perez’ turn to swap to mediums. The Mexican came out between the two Mercedes cars so he’ll have to close up to and pass Hamilton once again, which he managed to do on lap 23.

On lap 24 Zhou became the fourth retirement after Alfa Romeo brought him in to end his day, though the reason wasn’t shared at that time. The team’s day got worse on lap 41 when they also retired Bottas.

Alonso was the first of the top three to pit, the Spaniard heading in on lap 26 to change to medium tyres and rejoin in P6, a few seconds ahead of Perez. Both Verstappen and Norris pitted on lap 28, both going to mediums before retaking their P1 and P2 though there was a slightly bigger gap between the two than there had been before the stop.

While Russell was still unhappy to be stuck behind Hamilton, Sainz had closed up to the back of him and demoted the Brit to P8 on lap 35. The more experienced Mercedes driver had just been on the radio to his team to say he was struggling with his tyres, and Sainz made it past him too on lap 37.

At the front, Verstappen and Norris were swapping fastest times but the gap between the two was remaining around 5 seconds. Alonso though had fallen into double figures behind Norris while he fought to keep Perez out of DRS range, a feat that he had been successful with for around 10 laps and counting.

On lap 43 Gasly got past Russell to take P8 but soon afterward contacted Alpine to ask them to check his brakes for a potential problem. Russell pitted a few laps later to put softs back on and rejoin in P11.

Perez ducked into the pits on lap 47 so Alonso was brought in to cover him the following lap, the two now on softs and running in P5 and P6 with a similar gap between them as there had been.

By lap 53 Perez was just over a second behind Alonso, flirting with being in DRS range and challenging for the final podium position. Lap 56 though, he was well into DRS, set the fastest time but wasn’t able to gain the position on that occasion.

Verstappen made his final stop on lap 57, which left Norris as the race leader for the next few minutes before heading to the pits on lap 60 once it was clear that there wouldn’t be a Safety Car or VSC which would’ve helped him maintain track position when pitting.

Russell became the sixth retirement of the day on lap 59 when Mercedes due to high and worsening power unit oil temperature.

The Alonso-Perez battle for P3 continued to rage with the Aston Martin driver still managing to use all the defensive tactics he knew to hold onto the position. At the front, Norris was on a charge and was closing the gap to Verstappen, but whether he’d be able to keep up the pace or get close enough to the leader in the laps that were left was unlikely.

On lap 70 Perez finally made it past Alonso’s defensive masterclass, the Spaniard stuck with him though and retook the spot at T4 on the final lap. There was nothing between the two at the chequered flag, Alonso denying Red Bull a double-podium by 0.053 seconds.

Verstappen took the win while Norris came home eight seconds behind him and also took the fastest lap point with a 1:12.486, a second quicker than anyone else managed. After Aston Martin’s disastrous double-DNF in Mexico last time out, Stroll’s P5 meant that the team got their first double-points since before the Summer break.

Despite issues with his downshifts towards the end, Sainz managed to being his Ferrari home in P6. Gasly was P7 ahead of Hamilton while Tsunoda and Ocon took the final points.