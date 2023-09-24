Japanese Grand Prix – Apart from a brief moment at the start, Max Verstappen dominated once again to retain the Constructors’ Championship for Red Bull.

After his crash in qualifying yesterday, Logan Sargeant will be starting from the pit lane as Williams have rebuilt his car with a different set up but he will also have to serve a 10 second penalty at his first stop as the team started working on building up their spare chassis as soon as they realised it would be needed given the time to work available to them was limited.

Race Results – 2023 Japanese Grand Prix

So by the time they were given permission to use the spare chassis it had been assembled to a level that the stewards considered it was a third car. As that is currently against the rules the team will take the time penalty, but the subject of when mechanics can start working on such things is recommended to be discussed by the Sporting Advisory Committee.

After dominating so far this weekend, Max Verstappen will start on pole and while on Friday it looked like Ferrari were his closest challenger, in qualifying it was the two McLarens who got closest to putting pressure on the Red Bull driver so we will have Oscar Piastri taking his first ever front row start while Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc will be on the row behind.

The medium compound tyre was the most popular choice for the start of the race but Yuki Tsunoda P9, Fernando Alonso P10, Liam Lawson P11, Valtteri Bottas P16, Lance Stroll P17, Nico HUlkenberg P18, and Zhou Guanyu P19 have all chosen to go with the softs instead.

As the lights went out at the start, Verstappen went to the right to cover off Piastri but that left a clean run for Norris who challenged for the lead but the Dutch driver was able to hold him off.

Behind them there was slight contact between the Ferraris, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton as they went four-wide off the start, it meant that Sainz was able to move into P5 ahead of Perez while Hamilton lost a place to Alonso.

There was another collision on the run to T1 between Esteban Ocon, Bottas and Alex Albon as the Alpine drifted into the Alfa Romeo which caused him to knock into the Williams and sent it briefly airborne.

The Safety Car was called before the end of the opening lap due to the debris on the start-finish straight. Sargeant got his penalty out of the way then while the others involved in incidents also pitted for repairs. Hamilton remained out and regained his P7 thanks to Perez ducking into the pits, but he was told he’d sustained some aero damage.

The race got back underway at the start of lap 5, Verstappen getting a perfect restart and managed to pull out a second and a half over the course of the first lap back. There was a scrap between the Mercedes which initially saw George Russell take P7 from his teammate before Hamilton used the slipstream to retake his position.

At the back there was also more drama for Sargeant and Bottas, the Williams driver locking up at the hairpin and hit the Finn, which sent him into the runoff and a couple of laps later, after more pit stops, Bottas retired from the race. Sargeant was handed a 5 second penalty for the incident.

Perez was also handed a 5 second penalty for a Safety Car infringement – overtaking a car as he headed for the pitlane – and his race didn’t get better from there, on lap 13 with the Mexican lunging down the inside of Kevin Magnussen for P11, spinning the Haas and damaging his own front wing yet again. Perez was handed another 5 second penalty but Red Bull decided to retire him on lap 15.

The Virtual Safety Car was briefly activated on lap 14 just as Piastri pitted from P3. The Australian rejoined on hard tyres in P9.

On lap 16, Hamilton went wide at Degner 2, which allowed Russell to get right up to him again and the two continued to scrap before they both went off at Spoon curve. Verstappen pitted from the lead on lap 17, sticking to mediums and emerging in P5 while Mercedes broke up the teammate battle and brought Hamilton in. The seven-time champion changed to hards and got back on track in P10.

Lap 18 saw Norris and Leclerc pit, the two rejoining on either side of Alonso in P7 and P9 with the McLaren switching to hards while the Ferrari remained on mediums. Russell became the new race leader on lap 19 when Sainz made his first stop, like his teammate he stuck to mediums and emerged in P8 behind the Ocon/Leclerc/Alonso battle for P5.

Alonso’s Aston Martin was not performing on the hards and he told his team that “You’ve thrown me to the lions by pitting me so early”, as he fell back behind both Sainz and Hamilton. Lance Stroll meanwhile became the third retirement of the race with a rear wing failure.

On lap 23 Norris was told that McLaren felt Russell, who’d yet to stop and was running in P2, was planning a one stop strategy and would only be a threat if they abused their tyres, the Mercedes driver pitted on lap 25, putting on hards before emerging in P9 right behind Alonso but he was quickly up past Alonso and Ocon just ahead.

After a good bit of radio discussion, McLaren swapped their cars at the start of lap 27, allowing Norris who was on fresher tyres and lapping faster than Piastri, into P2 and into clear air. The Brit pulled a four second gap to his teammate over the next three laps.

Just as the two Williams drivers were retired from the race as they were “suffering progressive damage from their respective incidents”, Perez was shown to be getting back into his Red Bull, possibly so he could serve his time penalty and have it converted to a grid penalty for the next race.

Lap 35 saw Leclerc and Hamilton pit from P4 and P6, both taking hards and they came out in P6 and P7. McLaren reacted with Piastri the following lap and the Australian remained ahead of them, rejoining in P5, a couple of seconds ahead of the Ferrari.

Verstappen, Norris and Sainz made their own second stops over the next few laps, the Red Bull driver remained in P1 while the McLaren racer had to overtake Russell when he emerged but continued in P2 while the Ferrari driver rejoined in P7, seven seconds behind Hamilton.

On Lap 40, after a long time sitting in his car, Perez finally re-emerged from the pits, 26 laps after he retired. The Mexican circulated for a couple of laps before pitting to serve his penalty and retire again.

With an alternate strategy, Russell was on much older tyres than those around him and as the lap counter got down to 10 and less, he fell back from P3 as first Piastri and then Leclerc slipped past him.

As Hamilton and Sainz closed up to the back of Russell, Mercedes ordered their cars to swap positions. Russell argued that holding a DRS train, as worked for Sainz and Norris last week, before swapping on the last lap would be safer for both of them. Mercedes proceeded with the switch and while they did ask Hamilton to give Russell DRS, Sainz was able to get past on lap 50, and set his sights on Hamilton just over a second ahead.

In the end Verstappen won with a 19 second gap to Norris, to give Red Bull enough points to confirm that they’ll retain the Constructors’ Championship this season. It was a double podium for McLaren, Norris taking his fourth P2 of the season while it was a first F1 podium for Piastri.

Leclerc came home in P4 while Hamilton did manage to hold on in front of Sainz to take P5. Russell was P7 while Alonso was P8 and the two Alpines rounded out the points positions with Ocon finishing ahead of Gasly. Verstappen also took the fastest lap, a 1:34.183.