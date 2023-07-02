Austrian Grand Prix – Despite briefly losing the lead during the pit stops, Max Verstappen dominated while the Stewards handed out a rake of time penalties.

After rain and drying tracks played a part in shaking things up yesterday for the Sprint sessions, conditions were back as they were on Friday when the grid for the Grand Prix was set. Max Verstappen is on pole, as he was for the Sprint, but this time instead of his teammate beside him, he’s surrounded by Ferraris with Charles Leclerc joining him on the front row and Carlos Sainz behind in P3.

Race Results – 2023 Austrian Grand Prix

Verstappen briefly lost the lead to Sergio Perez at the start of the Sprint before regaining the position and managing to pull out a 21 second gap to him over the course of the 24 laps race. With 71 laps scheduled for today, how far ahead could the Dutch driver get if he remains at the front this afternoon.

There’ll be 18 cars lining up on the grid today as both Kevin Magnussen and Nyck de Vries, who’d qualified on the back row, have made changes in Parc Ferme and now have to start from the pit lane. Magnussen, in his 150th race start, had his suspension setup changed while de Vries also had his suspension setup changed as well as his Energy Store, Control Electronics, rear wing and beam wing.

There was a minute’s silence held prior to the race in memory of Dilano van ‘t Hoff, the eighteen year old Dutch driver who lost his life after a crash at Spa-Francorchamps while racing in wet conditions in the Formula Regional European Championship.

The medium compound was the tyre of choice for the start with only Fernando Alonso P7, Valtteri Bottas P14, and Magnussen in the pits deciding on the hards instead.

As the lights went out to start the Grand Prix, Verstappen held his lead despite Leclerc’s best efforts but further back Lewis Hamilton got the better of Lando Norris for P4 while Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg demoted Lance Stroll from P6 to P8.

The Safety Car was called at the end of the opening lap to clear up debris at T1 after Yuki Tsunoda lost front wing against Esteban Ocon’s rear tyre. The race resumed at the start of lap 4 and Verstappen put his foot down to open up over a second’s worth of a gap to Leclerc.

While the Red Bull driver headed into the distance, the two Ferraris were line astern with Sainz looking to get ahead of his teammate but was told to hold station and stick to the plan. Behind them Norris was reporting that Hamilton ahead of him had gone outside track limits on multiple occasions, the Mercedes driver was reportedly struggling with his brakes while McLaren instructed their driver to report every track limit breach.

Just outside the points positions Perez and George Russell seemed to make some contact as they went side-by-side fighting over P11 before the Mexican managed to take the place. Lap 13 saw Hamilton shown the black and white flag for track limits and the seven-time champion said that he was struggling as his car wouldn’t turn.

The Virtual Safety Car was brought out on lap 14 as Hulkenberg lost power and stopped on track with smoke coming out the back of his Haas. The top three drivers were too far ahead to be able to duck into the pitlane but Hamilton and Norris were the first to be able to take advantage to change to the hard compound.

The Ferraris double-stacked their cars the next lap and it was slightly slow for both but Leclerc was able to hold P2 while Sainz was very frustrated with the strategy call as he lost out and emerged in P6 behind Perez, Hamilton and Norris.

Neither of the Red Bulls changed tyres so Verstappen’s 5 second gap pre-VSC was now a 16 second gap though Leclerc was closing in, while Perez had moved up from P9 to P3. Hamilton was handed a five second time penalty on lap 17 for his track limit abuses.

Sainz, using his fresh medium tyres and possibly channelling his frustration too, was back into P3 by lap 20 but he then got a black and white flag so he’d have to watch his lines if he wanted to avoid being penalised. Despite having retired, Hulkenberg was also given the black and white flag.

Verstappen pitted on lap 25, swapping to hards and emerged in P3, just behind Sainz, but he was able to get past on the following lap as he put in fastest laps to close the six second gap to Leclerc. Perez also pitted for hards and dropped back from P4 to P11.

Lap 28 saw Norris finally retake P4 from Hamilton while Sainz had obviously failed to stay between the lines and was handed a five second penalty which he’ll have to serve ahead of his next pit stop.

On lap 33 Ferrari messaged Leclerc to say that tyre degradation was higher than expected and suggested the possibility of a three stop race, the Monegasque didn’t seem enthused by that though with a definitive “No. No.”

Verstappen was back into P1 on lap 35 after going down the inside on T3. Track limit infringements continued coming in while further back, Magnussen went through the gravel after being pushed off by his fellow pit lane starter, de Vries, as they fought over P18. The AlphaTauri driver was then given a five second penalty for forcing the Haas off the track.

The second round of pit stops started on lap 42 with Norris, Hamilton and Ablon serving their penalties for track limits, while Ocon served his for an unsafe release at the first round of stops. Pierre Gasly had just been added to the list of penalised drivers, his also for track limits.

Lap 46 saw Sainz take to the pits again, serving his penalty, before Ferrari stuck hard tyres on him and released him where he rejoined in P5 behind Norris but he pulled alongside his ex-teammate and the two spent a few corners side-by-side before the Spaniard moved ahead. The McLaren driver remained in DRS range though and used it to put in the fastest lap of the race.

Leclerc made his stop a couple of laps later, also swapping to hards and emerging in P3. The two Red Bulls then made their stops, Verstappen taking mediums and coming out with a 13 second gap to Leclerc while Perez took hards and came out in P5, four seconds behind Norris.

It wasn’t great news for Mercedes fans, Hamilton and Russell in P7 and P8, with Toto Wolff coming onto the radio to tell Hamilton “Lewis the car is bad, we know. Please drive it.” while the multiple champion was questioning why the cars ahead weren’t being given time penalties.

While Sainz was hoping to use Norris behind as a buffer against Perez by creating a DRS train, but the McLaren locked up which gave the Red Bull racer an opportunity to move ahead and set his sights on the Ferrari driver.

Lap 59 saw Perez get side-by-side and briefly ahead while Sainz went onto the kerbs and his car was wiggling as he made it back in front. The battle continued for the next few laps but lap 62 saw the Mexican take the final podium place by going around the outside at T4.

On lap 69, Red Bull asked Verstappen to cool his tyres but the race leader wanted to pit for a fastest lap attempt as he had a 23 second gap to Leclerc. Verstappen got his way though, switched to the softs and emerged back out a few seconds ahead of Leclerc. He took the fastest lap with a 1:07.012 on the last lap.

Leclerc got on the podium for the second time of the season, the last time being in Baku, where the first Sprint weekend of the season was. Perez took the final podium spot ahead of Sainz and Norris. After being beaten by his teammate in the Sprint yesterday, Alonso was the highest placed Aston Martin today with a P6. The two Mercedes ended the day in P7 and P8, Hamilton still ahead of Russell while Gasly and Stroll rounded out the points positions.

After a post-race protest over the results from Aston Martin and all the 1,200+ potential track limit violations properly investigated, eight drivers were handed additional penalties. Read the update here: Top 3 stay but all change behind after FIA tally track limit breaches.