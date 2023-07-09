British Grand Prix – After losing the lead at the start, Max Verstappen fought back to the lead to take the win as McLaren did their best to keep him honest.

After a fascinating and unexpected qualifying session yesterday, Max Verstappen will start on pole for the fifth race in a row but no one would have guessed that the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri would challenge him and take P2 and P3.

Race Results – 2023 British Grand Prix

Post-qualifying it was found that there wasn’t enough fuel in Valtteri Bottas’ car for the mandatory sample to be taken so he was disqualified from qualifying and will now start P20 instead of P15.

All three compounds were present on the grid for the start, the mediums were the most popular though with nine of the top ten choosing that compound. George Russell P6, Esteban Ocon P13, Yuki Tsunoda P16, Nyck de Vries P18 took the softs while Nico Hulkenberg P11 and Bottas P20 were the only two on the hards.

While there had been sunshine during the build up, the clouds had closed in by the time the formation lap started but whether there would be rain or not remains to be seen.

It was a fantastic start from the McLarens, Norris taking the lead from Verstappen on the run to the first corner while Piastri also had a fantastic launch and was right on the Dutch driver’s tail, challenging him on a few occasions on the opening lap.

It was differing fortunes for the Mercedes drivers who started P6 and P7, Russell getting the better of Carlos Sainz for P5 while Lewis Hamilton lost out to Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly, though he did get back past the Alpine racer.

The top three had pulled a bit of a gap to the field, Norris at the front of a mini DRS train but on lap 5 Verstappen made his way back into the lead, The McLarens remained within DRS of the Red Bull driver, Norris being told that Piastri would hold position behind him as they tried to stay close to Verstappen rather than lose time by fighting.

Behind them there was a battle between Charles Leclerc and Russell, the Mercedes driver not being happy with the Ferrari driver’s defending, “If that’s not moving under braking I don’t what is”.

The first retirement of the race came on lap 10 when Alpine called Ocon to the garage from P12 to end their race, it was later revealed to be because of a hydraulic leak. At the front though, the top three had spread out slightly, none of them within DRS range anymore.

As usual weather reports varied from team to team, Red Bull expecting a light shower while Mercedes felt it would miss the track, though Russell wasn’t so sure as he could see drops on his visor.

Lap 19 saw the first pit stop from the points runners when Ferrari called Leclerc in from P4 to swap for hards, he emerged in P12 with free air around him. The dark clouds had cleared overhead so rain didn’t look likely anymore while the tyres all seemed to be holding up better than expected.

Sainz was the second points runner to stop, coming in from P5 on lap 27 to switch to hards before rejoining in P12, which bumped Leclerc back up into the points. Russell ditched his soft tyres on lap 29, it was a slow stop though and he got back on track in P9 with mediums on.

The following lap saw Piastri head in from P3 to put his own set of hards on and come back out in P6 between Gasly and Alex Albon.

Lap 31 saw Russell go around the outside of Leclerc at T7. A couple of laps later the Virtual Safety Car was called, when Kevin Magnussen’s Haas stopped on track with smoke coming out the back. Leclerc took advantage of that to stop again and get rid of the 14 lap old hards, which didn’t seem to be working for him, and switch to softs. There was a potential unsafe release from Williams who released Albon into the path of the Ferrari driver as they emerged in P9 and P10.

The real safety car was called a few minutes later and the rest of the drivers made their stops, Norris had been asking for softs but McLaren put hards on him while Verstappen and Hamilton, who was able to jump Piastri thanks to the Safety Car, in P1 and P3 put softs on.

The race was back to green flag racing at the end of lap 38, Verstappen getting a nice lead at the start while Hamilton was right on Norris’ rear wing and the two went side-by-side though a few corners at the start of the lap but the McLaren racer was able to hold on while his tyres warmed up.

Hamilton kept the pressure on over the next few laps while further back, lap 44 was a nightmare for Sainz, the Spaniard on the hard compound lost three places within a few corners as Perez, Albon and then his teammate swarmed him and then he had to fight off Gasly for P10 over the course of the next lap.

The Gasly battling came to an end on lap 45 when Lance Stroll muscled and made contact at the final corner, puncturing the Alpine and Gasly then had to complete the whole lap to get to the pits where he retired. Stroll was given a five second time penalty as a result.

Norris had been given two track limit warnings near the start of the of the race and in the final few laps he got a black and white flag, so he would have to be very careful to start within the white lines for the remaining laps as a five second penalty would drop him behind Hamilton and possibly behind Piastri too.

In the end Norris managed to keep it within the lines to take P2, a feat that looked almost impossible after the final pit stops, taking the chequered flag less than four seconds behind Verstappen. Hamilton took the final podium spot to give the home crowd a double British podium to celebrate.

Like his teammate, Piastri was able to hold off the Mercedes behind him, the Australian was unlucky to lose P3 with the Safety Car coming out a few laps after he stopped. Russell took P4 while Perez took P6 after starting P15.

Alonso ended the racing in P7 ahead of Albon, who kicked off Williams’ 800th race celebrations with his third points finish of the year, while the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz rounded out the point scoring positions.