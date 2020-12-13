Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has won the race at Yas Marina, ahead of the Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

Click here for the complete results from the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has claimed victory at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The Red Bull driver led from start to finish, having started from pole position. Retaining his lead off the line, Verstappen was able to ease away slowly from Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton over the opening ten laps before the Safety Car was deployed.

This was to cover the recovery of Sergio Perez’ Racing Point. The Mexican was eliminated from the race in his last appearance with Racing Point as he suffered an apparent engine failure on the back straight. The resulting Safety Car allowed the leaders to make a stop to switch to the Hard tyres, resuming the race in the same order.

Verstappen controlled the pace right to the end of the race from there, extending his lead up to 16 seconds by the chequered flag.

Valtteri Bottas came home in P2, with Lewis Hamilton sitting behind his teammate for the entirety of the race. Alex Albon had a strong race, coming home in P4 and less than two seconds behind Hamilton as he kept pressure up on the two Mercs ahead throughout.

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz came home in P5 & P6 respectively, meaning that McLaren have wrapped up P3 in the Constructor’s Championship – their highest place in the championship since 2012.

Join the new FormulaSpy F1 Discord!

Daniel Ricciardo salvaged a P7 for Renault after their poor qualifying on Saturday. The Australian ran a very long first stint on the Hard tyres before switching to the Mediums on Lap 40. He finished 16 seconds clear of Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly in P8.

Esteban Ocon claimed P9 for Renault, with Lance Stroll coming home P10 for Racing Point.

Finishing outside the points, Daniil Kvyat finished in P11 in his last confirmed race with Alpha Tauri. Behind him was Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo, with the Finn ending the race as the highest placed Ferrari powered car. Charles Leclerc finished P13 after running a long first stint on the Mediums and not pitting under the Safety Car, with Sebastian Vettel coming home P14 in his final race with the Scuderia.

George Russell finished P15 for Williams, with Antonio Giovinazzi in P16 for Alfa Romeo. Nicholas Latifi was P17 for Williams, while Kevin Magnussen finished his last race in Formula 1 in P18. Pietro Fittipaldi was P19 for Haas in his second appearance for the team.