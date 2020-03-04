Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel says he wouldn’t mind Formula 1 visiting some other venues for testing other than Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.

The Spanish circuit, located in Montmelo just north of Barcelona, has exclusively held Formula 1 pre-season testing since 2015, although has been used extensively for testing since the 1990s. It’s a venue that the teams know like the back of their hand, as well as the drivers as they clock up multiple Grand Prix distances throughout the pre-season.

On just his final day of testing last week, Vettel clocked up 145 laps of the circuit – the equivalent of more than two Grands Prix, and the German driver smiled when asked whether he enjoyed the monotony of testing.

“I enjoy racing more than testing, but I enjoy driving as well, especially after a while not driving. It’s quite nice to drive.” Vettel said.

“I’d probably enjoy testing on a different track more. No offence to Barcelona but we’ve been here so many times. I don’t mind testing, it’s a challenge for the driver to explore the car together with the engineers…I enjoy that part of the job. If it wasn’t always the same corners, maybe more.”

As for whether six days of testing, a reduction from eight in recent years, is enough, Vettel said: “I’m fine with six days, there was plenty more twenty years ago so I don’t think there’s much room to complain.”

The last time pre-season testing was held at a venue other than Catalunya was in 2014, when Formula 1 moved to the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain. There are many reasons Barcelona is generally favoured by the teams for testing – the circuit itself is a good example of a ‘typical’ Formula 1 track, with a variety of corner types. The circuit isn’t too far away from the team bases, enabling them to ship parts out to Barcelona quickly if required, and also reducing costs. Also, the weather is usually warm and dry, enabling the teams to efficiently use their allocated testing time.