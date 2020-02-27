Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel has topped the times for the morning session on Day 2 of the second pre-season test in Barcelona.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel has gone quickest in Wednesday’s morning session in Barcelona. The Ferrari driver clocked a late 1:16.841 on the softest C5 compound immediately prior to the mandatory lunchtime break. This was not long after Vettel rejoined the track after a spin that brought out the red flags.

With rain hitting the Montmelo circuit overnight, the damp conditions at the start of the morning resulted in a very slow start to proceedings as the light went green at 9am. While there were some installation laps, the first two hours saw the teams trying to outwait the others while they all hoped for a dry line to appear.

Around 10:30am local time, the action started to pick up, but conditions still proved treacherous. First, Nicholas Latifi ran wide coming out of Turn 10, followed shortly after by Max Verstappen spinning at the chicane. Going fastest as the track dried, Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi spun off the track at Turn 4 and hit the barriers backwards and damaged his rear wing. He was able to return to the pits, but the session was briefly red flagged to clean up. Giovinazzi could only manage 16 laps in total as a result.

Max Verstappen also brought out the reds when he spun off at Turn 5, losing the rear of the Red Bull and beaching the car in the gravel. He needed a recovery truck to get the car back to the pits, but was able to rejoin the action after around half an hour. Shortly after the session resumed, Sebastian Vettel spun off exiting the same corner and ended up facing the wrong way. He powered back onto the circuit and, with gravel everywhere as a result, the session again was red flagged for a cleanup. Verstappen managed 31 laps over the course of the morning.

Vettel returned to the pits for a check up and then went out for a blast on the C5 tyre, resulting in his 1:16.8 and top spot. He had done 49 laps by lunchtime.

Lance Stroll was P2 for Racing Point with 30 laps done, some 0.2 seconds down on Vettel’s time, while Nicholas Latifi set about making up for Williams’ lost time on Wednesday by placing P3 with a total of 43 laps.

