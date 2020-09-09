Tuscan Grand Prix – Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari’s current run of performance is indicative of where the team ‘deserve to be’.

Sebastian Vettel has given a damning verdict on Ferrari’s current performances, following his retirement on Lap 6 with a brake failure at Monza.

Vettel had been knocked out in Q1 and was fighting with George Russell’s Williams over P17 when he suffered a full brake failure into the first chicane at Monza. Fortunately, this was the safest place on the track for this to happen, and he was able to slow the car and get back to the pits safely.

It was the latest setback in a year of misery for Ferrari and Vettel as they divorce at the end of the season. Speaking after the race to Autosport, Vettel was asked whether his head was dropping in light of the team’s competitiveness: “It is grown to my body so naturally it should be up, but maybe right now it is a little bit hanging to one side!”

“There are no shortcuts in life and we are in this position because we probably deserve to be. We are suffering, the whole team is suffering, and I am one part of the team.”

“Everything happens for a reason, and we are slow for a reason. It is tough, and I am not the only one who is suffering.”

“It is very difficult for us at the moment for the whole team,” he added. “But we are in that position and we need to try to do the best we can to have a worthy ending to the season.”

Despite Vettel’s Ferrari career whimpering to a close with less than ten races left until he departs for unknown pastures, Vettel says he’s still fully concentrated on achieving the best possible results: “We still have lots of races ahead of us and still a lot of stuff to pick up and understand, so there is plenty of work. We have to be focused on that.”

“If I could choose, I don’t want to be here. I want to be in the car on the track right now, and not at the back of the field. But sometimes you don’t get to choose, and you have to deal with what you have.

“At the moment that is what it is, so we have to keep our heads up, even if it is difficult.”

Ferrari are yet to confirm what caused Vettel’s brake failure at Monza, saying that they are working together with Brembo in test bed conditions to replicate the failure and diagnose what went wrong.