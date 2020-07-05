Austrian Grand Prix – Sebastian Vettel was bemoaning his Ferrari’s handling after a tough race at the Red Bull Ring.

The Ferrari driver trailed home a distant P10, scoring a solitary point in the process. This was after a mid-race spin while battling with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz.

Vettel had been close behind Charles Leclerc at the time, and attempted to follow his teammate through when he wrong-footed the McLaren driver at Turn 3. Vettel arrived at the corner already struggling for control, and ended up spinning down to the bottom of the field.

He then struggled to find a way past the Williams of George Russell, and said afterwards that he had trouble controlling the rear of his car. He said that the car was ‘unrecognisable’ from Friday practice.

“To be honest, I am happy that I spun only once.” said a morose Vettel afterwards. “It was very difficult. It got very tight. I think it was Carlos, I don’t know, one of the McLarens turned in. I was just on the edge because I wanted to be as close as possible and lost the rear. To be honest I lost the rear a couple of times today so, as I said, I am quite happy that it happened only once.”

Asked what exactly the problem was with his car, he said: “We don’t know. We need to have a good look but for sure the car was very difficult today. I tried my best. Obviously the Safety Cars helped. [The race] was quite entertaining in the end but not the result I wanted.”

Team boss Mattia Binotto said that it ‘wasn’t Sebastian’s greatest race’, and said that Vettel had struggled with the balance of his car throughout the race.