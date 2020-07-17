Hungarian Grand Prix – Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel has gone quickest in second practice at the Hungaroring, ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

Click here for the complete results from (FP2) Second Practice – 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel has set the pace in a wet second practice at the Hungaroring. Following the morning session, the heavens opened up over the circuit and resulted in the preceding Formula 3 session being red-flagged due to the conditions.

As a result, the start of the second practice session was very slow to get started. The first times were set by the two Racing Point drivers, but it was Sebastian Vettel who eventually set the pace.

Using the Wet tyres, Vettel lowered his times over a six lap stint to set a 1:40.464. This kept him at the front of the field by the chequered flag, with Valtteri Bottas coming closest to the Ferrari time. Bottas was 0.272 down on Vettel, but over a second ahead of Carlos Sainz’ McLaren in P3.

Lance Stroll won the intra-Racing Point battle by setting a 1:42.380 to finish 0.090 clear of teammate Sergio Perez, with Pierre Gasly finishing P6. The Alpha Tauri was fitted with new Control Electronics after first practice, having missed the session due to a sensor issue.

Max Verstappen stayed in the garage for almost the entirety of second practice, only emerging on the full Wets towards the end to go P7 with a 1:42.820. Romain Grosjean finished P8 for Haas, with Kimi Raikkonen in P9 after taking back his Alfa Romeo from Robert Kubica for the afternoon. Charles Leclerc finished P10 in the second Ferrari, some 3.2 seconds away from Vettel’s fastest time.

Antonio Giovinazzi was P11 for Alfa, with Lando Norris in P12 for McLaren and Daniil Kvyat in P13 for Alpha Tauri.

Seven drivers didn’t set a time during the session, with Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, Nicholas Latifi, George Russell, Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen propping up the timesheets.