Hungarian Grand Prix – Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel says he fully expected to be lapped by Mercedes during the race in Budapest.

Sebastian Vettel had a more competitive showing in Hungary than the two Austrian rounds that started the championship. Starting from P5, he moved up to fight for P3 with Verstappen at Turn 1 but settled into P4 from there. However, a slow stop for slicks where he got stuck in the pits due to traffic filtering through the pitlane meant he fell down the order.

He came out behind teammate Charles Leclerc and then lost a position to Red Bull’s Alex Albon as he made an error at Turn 12 but an earlier second stop for a fresh set of Hards allowed Vettel to close back in and move back up the order as others pitted. He moved back up to P5 but lost out in the closing stages to Alex Albon through a small error at Turn 2. Finishing P6, it’s Vettel’s best result of the season so far.

Asked about whether he is happier with the feel of the car this weekend, Vettel said: “Yeah, it was back to normal. The first Austrian race was the outlier, the second race didn’t happen and now we are here. Probably today, this was where we could finish arguably 5th or 6th but probably not further up.”

Vettel finished a lap down on race winner Lewis Hamilton, and says he fully expected that beforehand: “No, are you surprised? It was already clear he would lap us before the race. It was not a surprise.”

Teammate Charles Leclerc had a tougher day. Despite getting ahead of Vettel through the switch from Intermediates to slicks, the decision to run the Softs was a unique one and he struggled for any sort of grip or pace as a result.

“Its disappointing but at the end, we just need to work now from. To be honest, I think there was something wrong in the race. It just doesn’t match with the car in qualifying but also the day before on Friday and we haven’t changed anything. We will be looking at the data to see what’s wrong. The car was extremely hard to drive on my side today.”