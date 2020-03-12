Sebastian Vettel has revealed the name he has given to his 2020 Ferrari, while Daniel Ricciardo has shown off his new helmet design.

Vettel names his 2020 Ferrari

As is traditional for Sebastian Vettel, the German driver has named his car for 2020. Following on from 2018’s ‘Loria’ and 2019’s ‘Lina’, Vettel has named the SF1000 ‘Lucilla’.

The names he comes up with nowadays are much more classy than the names he gave his title-winning Red Bulls at the start of the last decade. Back then, he gave his cars names like ‘Kate’s Dirty Sister’ ‘Luscious Liz’ and ‘Randy Mandy’.

New helmet design for Ricciardo

Having spent his pre-season slagging off other driver’s helmet designs on Twitter and Instagram, Daniel Ricciardo has finally revealed his helmet design for 2020. Although, with the FIA getting rid of the rule dictating just one helmet design per year, all the drivers are now free to mix things up as much as they want throughout the year.

Ricciardo’s new helmet theme is based around ‘Become Unstuck’, as the Australian explained:

“This year my title for the helmet is ‘Become Unstuck’. It’s a similar trend to last year’s messaging, where it’s all about not getting caught up in the same old stuff and how it’s important to pull yourself away and do something on your own.”

“I’ve worked with Nico from Ornamental Conifer again [for the design], and I feel it’s something different again this year.” continued Ricciardo. “We started our first ideas for the helmet back in October last year. The base of the helmet is leopard print style, not necessarily obvious in its colours but with the use of pastel greys and charcoal. We have more layers applied to the helmet again and this helps to give parts of it a bit more pop!”